SentinelOne earns top honours across five key security categories in the 2023 PeerSpot Awards

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

The market for cybersecurity solutions is crowded with vendors, but according to PeerSpot SentinelOne stands out from the pack. The authority on enterprise technology and the fastest growing peer review site in the B2B industry recently recognised SentinelOne as a leading provider of Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Anti-Malware Solutions as part of its annual awards.

“PeerSpot’s 2023 awards shine a light on the best B2B enterprise technology,” said Russell Rothstein, PeerSpot Founder and CEO. “These awards are a sign of excellence for technology professionals looking to make informed purchasing decisions based on reviews and insights from real users.”

SentinelOne received five Peer Spot Awards in the Tech Leaders category. Tech Leader awards go to the top three products in over 100 solution categories, determined by an average customer review ranking over the past year. The selection process involves verified, comprehensive reviews from real users, considering factors like review count, views, comparisons, overall rating, and review length.

SentinelOne was given awards for its Singularity™ Complete offering, which has set the standard for enterprise security. Through a single agent and platform, Singularity Complete provides the visibility, analytics, and AI-driven automation needed to protect against known and unknown cyber threats, detect and hunt malicious actors, and remediate endpoints at machine speed, without human intervention. Using the solution, security teams can achieve greater cross-surface visibility and take action in real-time to deliver enterprise-grade prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoint, cloud and identity.