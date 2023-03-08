SentinelOne and Wiz announce exclusive partnership to deliver end to end cloud security

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has announced an exclusive and strategic partnership with Wiz, a specialize in cloud security. Through the strategic partnership, the combined expertise of Wiz’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and SentinelOne’s Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), can be offered to organisations of all sizes and equip customers with a best-of-breed cloud security solution that provides superior capabilities to detect, prevent, investigate, and respond to cloud security threats, allowing them to dramatically reduce their risk.

This partnership brings together two of the most trusted, innovative, and forward-thinking companies in the cyber security industry. The joint offerings will provide customers with enhanced visibility and protection of their cloud workloads, streamlined procurement, and simplified deployment, enabling them to better secure their cloud infrastructure and workloads without hampering the speed or agility of their application development teams.

The partnership between SentinelOne and Wiz enables two visionary technology leaders to work together to increase customer value. By utilising the market leading solutions offered by SentinelOne and Wiz, customers can gain complete visibility into their infrastructure hosted in the cloud, quickly identify and remediate attack paths to critical resources, and prevent threats with comprehensive runtime protection of their cloud workloads. By sharing context between solutions, security teams can easily see the full picture to find issues and fix them much faster than rival stand-alone solutions.