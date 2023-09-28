SentinelOne® recognised as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Customers have spoken loud and clear, and SentinelOne, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is among the highest-rated vendors in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms report[1]. 1,462 professional users provided reviews of Sentinel’s Singularity Platform to Gartner Peer Insights, the undisputed leader for enterprise software and service buyers, and 96 percent said they would recommend the solution.

SentinelOne Singularity Platform is the first AI Security platform to protect the entire enterprise and empowers organisations of all sizes across industries to supercharge, fortify, automate and extend protection from the endpoint and beyond with unfettered visibility, proven protection, and unparalleled response.

According to an IT specialist in the public sector who transitioned to the solution after working with several other vendors, “SentinelOne sets the standard for endpoint protection. We have thoroughly enjoyed this product since switching over to it. It has shown how really far behind we were with our previous endpoint protection solution. We are future-facing with SentinelOne and never looking back."

Delivering unparalleled protection

As noted by an operations systems manager in the education industry, “SentinelOne has been exceptional at protecting our endpoints. In the five years that we have been using the product, we haven’t had one compromised endpoint.

Partnering for success

In the words of a government Cybersecurity Bureau Chief, "Many vendors say they want to be ‘partners.’ SentinelOne is the only vendor I have ever worked with that actually acts like our partner. They have proven to be invaluable in our incident response and will never let technicalities prevent securing our network. Their product is exceptional and provides a level of service and security that far exceeds competitors.”

Of 18 vendors reviewed, SentinelOne received an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 across the board for its customer experience and product capabilities, and 82 percent of responders gave the company five stars.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition comes on the heels of SentinelOne being positioned as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for a second consecutive year.