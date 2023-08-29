SentinelOne® launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the availability of Singularity™ Pl atform on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud customers can now easily buy SentinelOne’s cybersecurity platform and quickly implement it to enhance their security posture from endpoint and identity to cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on

Google Cloud and easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required. In addition, customers can use their Google Cloud committed spend to purchase SentinelOne, eliminating the need for additional budget.

SentinelOne will work closely with its strong channel partner ecosystem to ensure its Google Cloud Marketplace customers get the full range of available technology and services from SentinelOne and its partners to advance their cybersecurity strategies and business goals.