SentinelOne® launches Cloud Data Security product line

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the launch of its Cloud Data Security product line and the general availability of the first two products within it: Threat Detection for Amazon S3 and Threat Detection for NetApp. These products are designed to help organisations using Amazon S3 object storage and NetApp file storage to detect and prevent the spread of malware across their cloud environments and enterprise networks. The offerings are part of the Singularity™ Cloud product family and complement SentinelOne’s existing Cloud Workload Security product line that enables customers to detect, investigate, and automatically remediate threats on their servers and containers across their public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud environments.

A modern approach to modern threats

Both cloud object storage and network-attached storage devices contain volumes of data vital to business and protecting it is critical. However, with the number of files and objects often in the millions or billions, strict latency and performance requirements on storage associated with operational workloads, and malware continuously evolving, this isn’t easy to do.

Cloud security simplified

Leveraging the industry-leading threat detection technology that SentinelOne has deployed on tens of millions of endpoints, Threat Detection for NetApp and Amazon S3 automatically scan every file added to NetApp and object to Amazon S3 storage for file-born and zero-day malware. If a malicious file is detected, SentinelOne automatically remediates and quarantines it, keeping buckets clean and users safe.

“As our organisation continues to adopt cloud-based storage solutions, maintaining the security of data stored in S3 Buckets has become a top concern.” said Deno Morgan, Senior Director of Information Security at recruitment advertising platform JobTarget. “By combining cutting-edge technology, automation and real-time malware scanning with SentinelOne’s AWS S3 scanning, our IT and business teams can spend more time focused on strategic tasks, while also strengthening the security of our systems.”

Key features:

Among the key features of the Threat Detection for NetApp and Amazon S3 products:

• No files or objects leave the customer’s environment; scanning is done locally

• SentinelOne’s advanced machine learning engines to detect known and unknown malware

• Configurable policy-based coverage and response automation

• Single console experience for managing endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and cloud data security products

• Built for performance, autoscales to support the most challenging environments

• Threat metadata, including malware source

• File fetch of quarantined and encrypted threats

• File quarantine / unquarantine

• File exclusions and user block list

• Reviewed and certified by NetApp and Amazon Web Services (AWS)