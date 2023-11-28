SentinelOne® and Pax8 double down on partnership to secure SMBs

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

For more than four years, SentinelOne and Pax8, the top marketplace for best-in-class technology solutions, have been teaming to provide small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with next-generation cybersecurity solutions that enable them to protect their most critical infrastructure and assets from end to end. The strategic partners today announced a significant expansion of their relationship that will allow them to get more best-in-class endpoint, identity and cloud security offerings into the hands of more companies across the sizable and rapidly growing market more quickly.

Big benefits for small business

SentinelOne and Pax8 have a well-established and proven model for serving SMBs. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ platform is easy to deploy across multiple sites, and its market-leading AI capabilities eliminate the need for manual threat detection and hunting, enabling a partner like Pax8 to build services and serve more customers, more effectively.

Securing more customers, more quickly

Under terms of the multi-year agreement, Pax8 is committed to accelerating the adoption of SentinelOne solutions among its growing partner base and expanding its service offerings beyond the company’s traditional endpoint security product into areas like cloud, identity and other related modules. And SentinelOne will leverage Pax8’s powerful e-commerce platform to speed the adoption of the solutions among SMBs through a new, click-to-buy option, making it faster and easier than ever for them to connect to Pax8, if they choose to, and begin their cyber journeys.