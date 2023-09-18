SentinelOne® and Mandiant bolster strategic partnership

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne and Mandiant, Inc., part of Google Cloud, announced an expanded strategic partnership through which they intend to arm organisations of all sizes with industry-leading threat intelligence capabilities directly within the SentinelOne Singularity Platform.

Through the expanded partnership, SentinelOne will deliver Mandiant’s industry-leading threat intelligence to customers in the Singularity Platform. The new offering will enhance SentinelOne’s native threat intelligence by providing organisations with a deeper understanding of their threat landscape and enabling them to monitor emerging threats in near-real time, proactively reduce risk and quickly identify adversaries in their environment.

Recognised by enterprises, governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide as the market leader in threat intelligence, Mandiant provides early threat insights through unmatched intelligence and response expertise for the highest-profile incidents. A pioneer and leader in autonomous cybersecurity, SentinelOne provides a market-leading AI-powered platform to protect the entire enterprise. In combining their strengths, the companies can deliver unparalleled innovation, unmatched expertise and superior protection for their customers.