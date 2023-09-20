SentinelOne® achieves 100 percent Prevention and Detection in MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne released its results from the fifth round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® evaluations, and once again, the company is a leader among vendors. For the fourth consecutive year, SentinelOne Singularity XDR achieved 100 percent prevention, 100 percent detection and zero detection delays with no configuration changes. These results demonstrate the Singularity Platform’s unique ability to autonomously defend against even the most complex threats, right out-of-the-box.

The fifth round of MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations evaluated the product capabilities of 30 vendors against adversary behaviour inspired by Turla (G0010). Key results achieved by SentinelOne Singularity include:

• 100 percent protection across operating systems (13 of 13 MITRE ATT&CK tests): Attacks happen fast. SentinelOne Singularity detects malicious activity in real-time and takes autonomous action to stop and remediate them faster.

• 100 percent detection (18 of 18 attack steps): In today’s dynamic threat landscape, solving problems after they occur won’t cut it. SentinelOne Singularity is intelligent and agile, and constantly updating to protect the entire enterprise from attacks happening today and tomorrow.

• 100 percent real-time (0 delays): With a comprehensive and unified view of security data across the entire enterprise, SentinelOne Singularity XDR outperformed in detecting threats without any delays.

• 100 percent realistic (0 configuration changes): Tested without any retroactive configuration changes, SentinelOne Singularity provides real-world information to defenders because there are no re-tests in the real world.