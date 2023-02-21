SentinelOne DataSet achieves AWS Container Competency status

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has announced that SentinelOne DataSet has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Container Competency status. DataSet offers a complete solution for logging, monitoring, and troubleshooting in container environments, enabling organisations to fully achieve the benefits of cloud, containers, and Kubernetes.

This recognition from AWS differentiates SentinelOne as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialised expertise and proven success in delivering solutions for customers looking to build, run and manage their applications on AWS container technologies.

DataSet seamlessly works with AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and AWS Fargate, continuously collects metrics, events, and logs from the entire stack, surfaces anomalies and uncovers their root causes, so DevOps, SRE, and engineering teams can detect and resolve performance issues faster than ever before.