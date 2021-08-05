Rechercher
Currently we are looking for a senior software engineer to join our SCRUM-based team and we need you!
  • Build trust and empower others in their work, embrace diversity and show compassion
  • Imagine the future by looking ahead to design ingenious solutions. Take smart risks and accepts failure as a way to learn
  • Think Disruptively and appropriately challenge others and is prepared to be challenged
  • Adapt their style to efficiently meet changing situations
  • Be proactive and agile with the capacity to propose new ideas and embrace continuous improvement
  • Energise others and invests time in sharing knowledge and helping others grow
  • Provide technical leadership and lead continuous improvement of the team's development practices
Alongside this, you should have practical experience in:
  • Working with agility, and familiarity with practices such as Kanban, SCRUM and XP
  • C# .Net Core & ASP .Net Core
  • Entity Framework Core
  • Implementation of cloud technologies (SaaS, PaaS and IaaS), as well as cloud-native applications and cloud based resource management
  • Consideration and Implementation of cyber security (i.e. firewalls, encryption, key management, OpenID Connect, OAuth, etc.)
  • Consideration and implementation of data storage types (i.e. relational databases, HDFS, data lakes, document databases etc.)
  • Communicating and presenting issues and solutions and challenging ideas.

Salaire : Up to £80000

Date annonce : 05/08/2021

Date de debut : 05/08/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


