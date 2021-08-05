Senior Software Engineer
août 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
Currently we are looking for a senior software engineer to join our SCRUM-based team and we need you!
- Build trust and empower others in their work, embrace diversity and show compassion
- Imagine the future by looking ahead to design ingenious solutions. Take smart risks and accepts failure as a way to learn
- Think Disruptively and appropriately challenge others and is prepared to be challenged
- Adapt their style to efficiently meet changing situations
- Be proactive and agile with the capacity to propose new ideas and embrace continuous improvement
- Energise others and invests time in sharing knowledge and helping others grow
- Provide technical leadership and lead continuous improvement of the team's development practices
- Working with agility, and familiarity with practices such as Kanban, SCRUM and XP
- C# .Net Core & ASP .Net Core
- Entity Framework Core
- Implementation of cloud technologies (SaaS, PaaS and IaaS), as well as cloud-native applications and cloud based resource management
- Consideration and Implementation of cyber security (i.e. firewalls, encryption, key management, OpenID Connect, OAuth, etc.)
- Consideration and implementation of data storage types (i.e. relational databases, HDFS, data lakes, document databases etc.)
- Communicating and presenting issues and solutions and challenging ideas.
Salaire : Up to £80000
Date annonce : 05/08/2021
Date de debut : 05/08/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
