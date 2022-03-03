Senior Service Delivery Manager

Rechercher
mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

 Job Description The Service Delivery Manager leads and directs multiple projects under limited supervision. The Service Delivery Manager leads projects from inception to completion, identifyin...

  
Job Description
The Service Delivery Manager leads and directs multiple projects under limited supervision. The Service Delivery Manager leads projects from inception to completion, identifying and documenting project requirements, supporting clients on various information security initiatives, keeping all stakeholders apprised of project and budget status, and managing issues to resolution. Service Delivery Managers are responsible for the project over the entire project life-cycle (initiation, planning, execution, control, project closeout).  They are also responsible for assembling the project team, assigning individual responsibilities, identifying appropriate resources needed, and developing the schedule to ensure timely completion of the project.  Service Delivery Managers are expected to build trust and relationships with clients and leadership through the delivery of successful outcomes.
Job Responsibilities:
  • Thoroughly understand the client's ongoing security needs and assist the SOC Director to cover all client operational and strategic meetings
  • Strong Ability to multi-task and handle multiple projects
  • Ability to present and report up-to the executives to demonstrate product value 
  • Comfortable working for a dynamic technical organization with a fast-growing customer base
  • Familiarity with security operations, network monitoring, threat analysis and investigation response solutions
  • Ability to understand business problems and a passion for applying technology solutions, and leveraging technology trends, to deliver results
  • Excellent customer interaction, written & verbal communication skills
  • Willing to travel to visit prospects and customers, and to engage in onsite customer work when required
  
  
Qualifications
  • Demonstrated understanding of Information Security required. 
  • 3+ years of experience in a customer facing project/program delivery leadership role within professional services or consulting organization
  • Knowledge of Information Security and MySQL is a must
  • Excellent written and verbal communication, time management and organizational skills
  • Ability to work as a team player, with strong interpersonal and communication skills

Salaire : Up to $170k+

Date annonce : 03/03/2022

Date de debut : 03/03/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


