Senior Security Sales Specialists - SOAR - Award-Winning Cyber Vendor - UK/I

août 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Elite Cyber's Vendor team are currently partnered with a Series B cyber vendor who are looking for Senior Sales Specialists within the EMEA market. Their product is award winning, currently named as Gartner's top vendor in their cyber specialty supporting over 8,000 customers globally.



Responsibilities:

• Responsible for lead generation, building the relationship with prospective customers, account profiling and developing a revenue generating customers

• Meet or exceed quarterly sales quota

• 5 years of more of enterprise selling experience

• Develop and manage pipeline, providing weekly updates and forecasts

• Ensure the provision of appropriate business information for decision-making including the provision of appropriate sales tracking and reporting as required leveraging Salesforce.com and Excel

• Assist in the development of existing accounts and the generation of new ones

• Negotiate contracts, up-sell, build customer rapport

• Ability to problem solve and deal with a variety of customer sales situations

• Working closely with Sales Engineers and Professional Services resources, assist with the development of a solution that meets the customer's desired outcome

• Responsible for being the representative in the customer account

• Data and database protection domain experience, preferred



Desired:

• A minimum of 5 years' experience in a New Business Enterprise Sales role within the IT Cyber Security industry preferably. Candidates from SOAR, PAM, SIEM, Cloud, IAS, Managed Hosting, SaaS & Software also considered

• Experience with multi-sector accounts such as Local Government, FS or Pharmaceuticals

• Ability to demonstrate a detailed understanding of solution selling

• A track record of performance and outstanding target achievement in a New Business Development role

• Brings existing relationships at IT-Management, CISO or CTO level



For more information please contact Anthony Sibayan on:

Tel: 07837770072

Mail: Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : £90000 to £130000 or £170k OTE

Date annonce : 06/08/2020

Date de debut : 06/08/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...