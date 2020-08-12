Senior Security PreSales Engineer - Cloud Security Series-D Vendor - 165k OTE

EliteCyber's Vendor team are currently partnered with bleeding edge global cloud security Series-C vendor, who are looking for a technical pre-sales engineer to join their growing new team in the UK. They are recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant and this will be 4th Pre-Sales Engineer for their UK team due to huge demand.



Responsibilities



• Understand the customer need and establish company's product as the best solution that addresses that customer requirement and provides business value

• Present the security solution to prospective customers

• Create and deliver demonstrations of the products

• Gather customer technical requirements

• Work trade shows as necessary

• Provide insight on competitive solutions and differentiate between them

• Create evaluation test plans with customers and partners and managing the evaluation process to a successful conclusion

• Lead Proof-of-Concepts (POCs)

• Present at Conferences and Seminars

• Respond effectively to RFIs/RFPs



You will work closely with customers and partners as your primary point of contact for feedback and resolution of issues and will be the customers' advocate for issues that require assistance from the HQ Support team. You will provide feedback to the Product Management team on new feature requests and product enhancements from your customer base. Heavy travel within the territory is required and as necessary to support other company based engagements within and outside the UK.



Required Experience And Skills



• 7+ years of experience as a Sales/System Engineer with proven track record and demonstrable skills at presenting technical information at the business executive level or at the architect level

• Excellent knowledge and prior experience selling network security technologies including but not limited to Proxies, NG Firewalls, SSL/IPSec, VPN's, SSO, DLP and Encryption gateways

• Demonstrable experience with systems installation, configuration and administration UNIX/Linux and Windows-based systems (prior Active Directory/LDAP experience desirable)





Other Requirements



• 'Whatever it takes' attitude and motivation to do whatever necessary to assist in closing a deal

• Self motivated

• Strong communication (written and verbal) and presentation skills, both internally and externally

• Strong problem-solving skills

• Excellent organizational skills



Preferences



• Prior experience in early stage startups

• Scripting Language (Perl/Python)

• HTML, JavaScript, AJAX, CSS

• HIPAA, PCI, PII, ITAR, GLBA, SOX, etc.

• Data encryption Technologies



Education



• Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience.

