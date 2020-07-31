Rechercher
Senior Security Pre-Sales Engineer - Series A Threat Intel Vendor - Remote/UK

juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber have today partnered with one of most exciting start ups in bleeding edge cyber tech. Currently a Series A funded business currently going through their second round of funding and there is huge growth plans for the UK, France and US team. They are looking for a leading Senior Pre-Sales Engineer to join a solid team of hybrid Sales Engineers with strong sales quotas.
What You Will Be Doing
• Oversee activities, product/solution briefings, developing system architectures, supporting bid responses, proof-of-concept work, and coordinating technical resources.
• Work hands-on with company products to demonstrate and prototype integrations in customer/partner environments.
• Work closely with other members of the sales team to deliver the most successful security platform available.
• Create and maintain relationships with channel partner pre-sales.
• Remote delivery of solution presentations and demonstrations via telephone/WebEx.
• Own and respond to RFP's and proposals.
• Partner with sales executives to plan, prepare, and execute on strategic deals in complex sales cycles.

What You Need for this Position
• 4+ years of Security Sales Engineering experience in a technical sales or consulting environment or on an enterprise architecture/systems engineering team.
• Must have a background in the cybersecurity field and versed in threat intelligence, incident response, and SOAR, or other related security products.
• Strong background in technical sales, consulting, or enterprise architecture/systems engineering experience
• Advanced written and verbal communication skills.
• Expertise in building relationships over the phone.

Salaire : £90000 - £140000

Date annonce : 31/07/2020

Date de debut : 31/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


