Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Senior Security Engineer - Federal

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

- You will have experience supporting & maintaining SIEM systems- Managing the everyday interactions with client security teams - Architect and implement solution and perform data analytics to iden...

- You will have experience supporting & maintaining SIEM systems
- Managing the everyday interactions with client security teams
- Architect and implement solution and perform data analytics to identify actionable threats globally

Qualifications:
- REQUIRED: Currently hold an active Top Secret SCI clearance
- Solid experience with Linux/Unix operating environments (configuration and troubleshooting)
- Experience with information security technologies such as Firewall, VPN, Intrusion detection tools, Malware tools, Authentication tools, endpoint technologies, and cloud security tools
- Strong knowledge of programming background with  IT security, risk, compliance, and privacy concepts and principles to support enterprise business goals and objectives
- SIEM (security incident and event monitoring) administration, deployment, and/or architectural design on-premise/cloud based
- Data analytics (cloud based experience preferred)
- Experience in Cyber Security technologies and concepts such as insider threat, malware, lateral movement, beaconing, ransomware, data theft, fraud
- Troubleshooting on software component stack – java errors, SQL connections, Hadoop platform issues
- Project management, including working on project planning, implementation, support, escalations, and reporting.

Salaire : up to $150k +

Date annonce : 07/03/2022

Date de debut : 07/03/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

Webinaire Verizon à la demande : Network as a Service - NaaS, la simplification au service de la performance

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days JOBS Guide Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 