Senior Security Engineer - Federal

octobre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Job Description:

- You will have experience supporting & maintaining SIEM systems

- Managing the everyday interactions with client security teams

- Architect and implement solution and perform data analytics to identify actionable threats globally



Qualifications:

- REQUIRED: Currently hold an active Top Secret SCI clearance

- Solid experience with Linux/Unix operating environments (configuration and troubleshooting)

- Experience with information security technologies such as Firewall, VPN, Intrusion detection tools, Malware tools, Authentication tools, endpoint technologies, and cloud security tools

- Strong knowledge of programming background with IT security, risk, compliance, and privacy concepts and principles to support enterprise business goals and objectives

- SIEM (security incident and event monitoring) administration, deployment, and/or architectural design on-premise/cloud based

- Data analytics (cloud based experience preferred)

- Experience in Cyber Security technologies and concepts such as insider threat, malware, lateral movement, beaconing, ransomware, data theft, fraud

- Troubleshooting on software component stack – java errors, SQL connections, Hadoop platform issues

- Project management, including working on project planning, implementation, support, escalations, and reporting.

Salaire : up to $150k +

Date annonce : 15/10/2021

Date de debut : 15/10/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...