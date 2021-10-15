Rechercher
Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Senior Security Engineer - Federal

octobre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Job Description : - You will have experience supporting & maintaining SIEM systems- Managing the everyday interactions with client security teams - Architect and implement solution and perform data...

Job Description: 
- You will have experience supporting & maintaining SIEM systems
- Managing the everyday interactions with client security teams
- Architect and implement solution and perform data analytics to identify actionable threats globally

Qualifications:
- REQUIRED: Currently hold an active Top Secret SCI clearance
- Solid experience with Linux/Unix operating environments (configuration and troubleshooting)
- Experience with information security technologies such as Firewall, VPN, Intrusion detection tools, Malware tools, Authentication tools, endpoint technologies, and cloud security tools
- Strong knowledge of programming background with  IT security, risk, compliance, and privacy concepts and principles to support enterprise business goals and objectives
- SIEM (security incident and event monitoring) administration, deployment, and/or architectural design on-premise/cloud based
- Data analytics (cloud based experience preferred)
- Experience in Cyber Security technologies and concepts such as insider threat, malware, lateral movement, beaconing, ransomware, data theft, fraud
- Troubleshooting on software component stack – java errors, SQL connections, Hadoop platform issues
- Project management, including working on project planning, implementation, support, escalations, and reporting.

Salaire : up to $150k +

Date annonce : 15/10/2021

Date de debut : 15/10/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


