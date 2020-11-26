Senior Security Engineer

novembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Play a key role in the overall improvement of the security landscape

End-to-end design, build and implementation of a range of security technologies

Performing threat modelling to identify risks

Display knowledge of security architecture principles

Engage with wider technology and business functions to educate and raise security awareness

5+ years security enginering experience

Experience of enterprise security within technology focused organisations

Excellent stakeholder engagement across business and engineering teams

Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSK etc.

Bachelors degree in computer science or related field

EliteCyber has been engaged by a world renowned technology organisation that is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their global Security Architecture & Engineering team.The ideal candidate will have a broad security domain knowledge that includes identity and access management, cloud, endpoint and SIEM with the ability to translate high level architectural designs into detailed implementations plans.Responsibilities:Background:

Salaire : D.O.E

Date annonce : 26/11/2020

Date de debut : 26/11/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...