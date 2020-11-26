Senior Security Engineer
novembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber has been engaged by a world renowned technology organisation that is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their global Security Architecture & Engineering team.
The ideal candidate will have a broad security domain knowledge that includes identity and access management, cloud, endpoint and SIEM with the ability to translate high level architectural designs into detailed implementations plans.
Responsibilities:
- Play a key role in the overall improvement of the security landscape
- End-to-end design, build and implementation of a range of security technologies
- Performing threat modelling to identify risks
- Display knowledge of security architecture principles
- Engage with wider technology and business functions to educate and raise security awareness
- 5+ years security enginering experience
- Experience of enterprise security within technology focused organisations
- Excellent stakeholder engagement across business and engineering teams
- Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSK etc.
- Bachelors degree in computer science or related field
Salaire : D.O.E
Date annonce : 26/11/2020
Date de debut : 26/11/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
