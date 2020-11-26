Rechercher
Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Senior Security Engineer

novembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber has been engaged by a world renowned technology organisation that is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their global Security Architecture & Engineering team.  The idea...

EliteCyber has been engaged by a world renowned technology organisation that is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join their global Security Architecture & Engineering team.    

The ideal candidate will have a broad security domain knowledge that includes identity and access management, cloud, endpoint and SIEM with the ability to translate high level architectural designs into detailed implementations plans. 
  
Responsibilities: 
  • Play a key role in the overall improvement of the security landscape 
  • End-to-end design, build and implementation of a range of security technologies 
  • Performing threat modelling to identify risks 
  • Display knowledge of security architecture principles 
  • Engage with wider technology and business functions to educate and raise security awareness
Background: 
  • 5+ years security enginering experience
  • Experience of enterprise security within technology focused organisations 
  • Excellent stakeholder engagement across business and engineering teams 
  • Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSK etc. 
  • Bachelors degree in computer science or related field 

Salaire : D.O.E

Date annonce : 26/11/2020

Date de debut : 26/11/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


