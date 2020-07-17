Senior Security Engineer

juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Acting as a leader within the security engineering function

Engaging with the wider security function to understand the security landscape, in order to maximise the efficiency of technologies being implemented

End-to-end design and implementation of security infrastructure at an enterprise level

Mentoring junior members of the security engineering team

Liaise with Security Architects to ensure high level designs are translated concisely

8 years' security engineering experience

Exposure to security technologies such as SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls and more

Knowledge of cloud technologies including AWS, Azure & GCP

Ability to engage with non-technical business stakeholders

Experience leading teams

A global organisation is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join its expanding security engineering function. Following significant investment into the security team, the Senior Security Engineer will be tasked with the low level design, build and implementation of a range of security technologies.This position represents an interesting career move for individuals with experience of implementing SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls, endpoint and cloud security technologies.ResponsibilitiesKey Skills

Salaire : £75,000 - 90,000

Date annonce : 17/07/2020

Date de debut : 17/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...