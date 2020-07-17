Senior Security Engineer
juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
A global organisation is looking for a Senior Security Engineer to join its expanding security engineering function. Following significant investment into the security team, the Senior Security Engineer will be tasked with the low level design, build and implementation of a range of security technologies.
This position represents an interesting career move for individuals with experience of implementing SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls, endpoint and cloud security technologies.
Responsibilities
- Acting as a leader within the security engineering function
- Engaging with the wider security function to understand the security landscape, in order to maximise the efficiency of technologies being implemented
- End-to-end design and implementation of security infrastructure at an enterprise level
- Mentoring junior members of the security engineering team
- Liaise with Security Architects to ensure high level designs are translated concisely
- 8 years' security engineering experience
- Exposure to security technologies such as SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls and more
- Knowledge of cloud technologies including AWS, Azure & GCP
- Ability to engage with non-technical business stakeholders
- Experience leading teams
Salaire : £75,000 - 90,000
Date annonce : 17/07/2020
Date de debut : 17/07/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
