Senior Security Architect - Client final [CDI / Paris 17e]

Designing a resilient, Business-focused security architecture

Structuring a corpus of security policies to enhance administrative controls

Providing security expertise to IT projects

Identifying and defining security requirements, baselines and controls for both the existing environment and new developments in IT infrastructure

Contributing to the conception of Information Security policies and standards

Defining and driving the implementation of a modern, cloud-native, flexible and resilient security architecture for our new cloud initiative

Identifying security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommending changes or enhancements

Supporting IT projects in identifying, evaluating risks and proposing relevant countermeasures

Participating in evaluation and selection of products and security solutions, setting the security requirements and coordinating or running POCs

Identifying and communicating current and emerging security threats

AWS & Google Cloud Platform

Datacenters with 2 000 servers (AIX, Linux, Windows) - VMware - Citrix

Google Suite

Splunk

Symantec (SEP, DLP, CASB)

Ballabit / One Identity security bastion

Rapid7

Burp Suite

Palo Alto, F5 BigIP with ASM

You are graduated from a Engineering/Computer Engineering school or equivalent, and have a previous experience of a minimum 6 years in professional experience in a similar role

You will interact in an international environment, so it is necessary to speak English fluently

Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP is appreciated

Knowledge of Cobit, TOGAF is appreciated

Strong technical background

Technical knowledge of network, databases and operating security systems

As a Senior Security Architect you will be part of the Product & Technology direction, reporting to the CISO.You will interact with the IT Ops (Network Services, Projects, Integration, …), Product Lines, Local IT, Legal & Privacy divisions and external contacts such as Cloud providers (AWS & Google), software and hardware suppliers, penetration testing providers, Security Operation Center provider, and other outsourcing companies.The Senior Security Architect's main objectives are:Main activities:Your technical environment:Your profile:

