A world renowned organisation is looking for a Senior Security Architect to join their Security Architecture & Engineering team. As a Senior Security Architect, this person will act as a face of security to the architecture, technology and wider business functions. 

Responsibilities
  • Creating security strategy that aligns to overall business goals 
  • Performing risk assessments and gap analysis to create comprehensive security roadmaps 
  • Play a key role in defining the business' approach to cloud security 
  • Represent the security function at architecture review boards to ensure security is at the forefront of all new designs 
  • Mentor junior team members 
Key Skills 
  • 8+ years experience within security architecture 
  • Ability to lead security architecture projects 
  • Exposure to a range of cloud platforms including AWS, Azure and GCP 
  • Qualifications such as TOGAF, SABSA, CISSP, CCSP 
  • Experience coaching and mentoring 

 

Salaire : $160,000 - 200,000

Date annonce : 03/08/2020

Date de debut : 03/08/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


