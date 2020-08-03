Senior Security Architect

août 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

A world renowned organisation is looking for a Senior Security Architect to join their Security Architecture & Engineering team. As a Senior Security Architect, this person will act as a face of se...

Creating security strategy that aligns to overall business goals

Performing risk assessments and gap analysis to create comprehensive security roadmaps

Play a key role in defining the business' approach to cloud security

Represent the security function at architecture review boards to ensure security is at the forefront of all new designs

Mentor junior team members

8+ years experience within security architecture

Ability to lead security architecture projects

Exposure to a range of cloud platforms including AWS, Azure and GCP

Qualifications such as TOGAF, SABSA, CISSP, CCSP

Experience coaching and mentoring

Salaire : $160,000 - 200,000

