Senior Security Architect
août 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
A world renowned organisation is looking for a Senior Security Architect to join their Security Architecture & Engineering team. As a Senior Security Architect, this person will act as a face of security to the architecture, technology and wider business functions.
Responsibilities
- Creating security strategy that aligns to overall business goals
- Performing risk assessments and gap analysis to create comprehensive security roadmaps
- Play a key role in defining the business' approach to cloud security
- Represent the security function at architecture review boards to ensure security is at the forefront of all new designs
- Mentor junior team members
- 8+ years experience within security architecture
- Ability to lead security architecture projects
- Exposure to a range of cloud platforms including AWS, Azure and GCP
- Qualifications such as TOGAF, SABSA, CISSP, CCSP
- Experience coaching and mentoring
Salaire : $160,000 - 200,000
Date annonce : 03/08/2020
Date de debut : 03/08/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
