Senior Sales Engineer UK

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

The primary focus for this role is to act as a Subject Matter Expert for SIEM and to support the pre-sales team in implementing and demonstrating the capabilities of Security Operations solutions t...

Subject matter expert for onboarding SIEM components for new global clients.

Create innovative solutions to automate and reduce timeframes for operational changes as well as initial installation of the platform.

Create rules for compliance and audit requirements and create and manage Watch Lists for current threats.

Configure backups, verify custom reports, manage log source groups, and validate log sources with client.

Architect and implement their solution to identify actionable threats globally

Manage the day-to-day interactions with client security teams and other key technical stakeholders

Deploy use cases using Machine Learning Algorithms on Customer Environments and on the Cloud

Implement SIEM use cases and detect advanced threats

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the Information Technology Industry.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a Sales Engineer, Solution Architect and/or client facing Cyber-Security Consultant.

Minimum 3 years SIEM engineering experience required.

Security+, CISSP, GCIH, GCIA, GPEN, CEH and or other industry certifications preferred.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required.

Solid understanding of Information Security and Networking required.

The primary focus for this role is to act as a Subject Matter Expert for SIEM and to support the pre-sales team in implementing and demonstrating the capabilities of Security Operations solutions to their customers throughout the pre-sales cycle. The successful candidate will possess deep technical knowledge of security technologies; have a solid understanding of information security and networking, and extensive experience interacting with customers.Primary Duties and ResponsibilitiesEducation and Experience

Salaire : £120,000

Date annonce : 22/03/2022

Date de debut : 22/03/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...