A new player in the MSSP market is looking for a Senior SOC Analyst to join their rapidly expanding team. The Senior SOC Analyst will be responsible for monitoring, triaging events and supporting incident response activities. 

This opportunity would be suited to an individual currently in a security operations environment looking to take on more responsibility and mentor level 1 analysts. 

Responsibilities
  • Monitoring SIEM systems for anomalies and researching potential incidents 
  • Fine tuning SIEM and IDS tools to improve efficiency of the SOC 
  • Producing incident reports 
  • Training junior analysts to identify incidents as false/true positives 
Key Skills
  • Three years' experience in a SOC environment 
  • Exposure to SIEM tools such as Splunk, LogRhythm and Qradar
  • Qualifications such as GCIA, GCIH and CEH

Salaire : 120,000 - 140,000

Date annonce : 06/08/2020

Date de debut : 06/08/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


