Senior SOC Analyst
juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
Elite Cyber Group has been engaged by a market leading technology organisation to identify a SOC Analyst. The Senior SOC Analyst will be responsible for monitoring, triaging events and supporting incident response activities.
This opportunity would be suited to an individual currently in a security operations environment looking to take on more responsibility and mentor level 1 analysts.
Responsibilities
- Monitoring SIEM systems for anomalies and researching potential incidents
- Fine tuning SIEM and IDS tools to improve efficiency of the SOC
- Producing incident reports
- Training junior analysts to identify incidents as false/true positives
- Three years' experience in a SOC environment
- Exposure to SIEM tools such as Splunk, LogRhythm and Qradar
- Qualifications such as GCIA, GCIH and CEH
Salaire : 40,000 - 55,000
Date annonce : 17/07/2020
Date de debut : 17/07/2020
