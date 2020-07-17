Senior SOC Analyst

juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Elite Cyber Group has been engaged by a market leading technology organisation to identify a SOC Analyst. The Senior SOC Analyst will be responsible for monitoring, triaging events and supporting i...

Monitoring SIEM systems for anomalies and researching potential incidents

Fine tuning SIEM and IDS tools to improve efficiency of the SOC

Producing incident reports

Training junior analysts to identify incidents as false/true positives

Three years' experience in a SOC environment

Exposure to SIEM tools such as Splunk, LogRhythm and Qradar

Qualifications such as GCIA, GCIH and CEH

Elite Cyber Group has been engaged by a market leading technology organisation to identify a SOC Analyst. The Senior SOC Analyst will be responsible for monitoring, triaging events and supporting incident response activities.This opportunity would be suited to an individual currently in a security operations environment looking to take on more responsibility and mentor level 1 analysts.ResponsibilitiesKey Skills

Salaire : 40,000 - 55,000

Date annonce : 17/07/2020

Date de debut : 17/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...