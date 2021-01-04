Senior Pre-Sales Engineer - IAM - Global Cyber Vendor - Germany

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber's Vendor team are partnered with a Global Security Vendor who are looking for multiple IAM Security Pre-sales Engineers for their growing team in Germany. They are a global leader in identity access and privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline.



Responsibilities:

• Must have 5+ Years of relevant experience

• Support technical aspects of pre-sales identity and security business.

• Focus on understanding the customer's needs around identity and security topics, such as identity governance, access management, single sign-on, REST API's, identity web services.

• Work with delivery teams to size and scope of identity projects for customers and help lead them on their identity and security journey to the cloud.

• Deep knowledge of Identity and Access Management end-to-end lifecycle, from HR driven processes (on/off-boarding, conversions, transfer) to IAM compliance and role management.

• Architect/Design, build, and present an enterprise wide Identity Management solution to customer's identity team.

• Strong knowledge of user lifecycles (joiners, movers, leavers) through automation and integration with key systems.

• Possess good working knowledge in Identity products, CA Identity and Access Management preferred. Experience with Oracle identity and access products are helpful.

• Good understanding of information security principles and IT infrastructure including operating systems, applications, communications and network protocols.

• Good understanding/working knowledge of the UNIX/Linux systems, privileged account management, credential vaults, active directory, privileged access management, ETL, etc.

• Strong presentation and demonstration skills. Work with customers to define and execute Proof of Concepts (POCs).

• Aid and assist in responding to customer's request for information (RFI) and Request for Proposals (RFP's) around identity and access management.

• Assist with the definition and execution of Statement of Work (SOW) around customer identity and access management service's needs.



Technical Skills:

• Knowledge of Cloud Platform architectures (AWS, Google, Oracle, preferred).

• Able to discuss architecture patterns on ISaaS and PasS platforms a plus.

• Experience in integrations to such cloud-based applications as Workday, Service Now, or other identity management systems helpful.



