Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnez-vous

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Senior Pre-Sales Engineer - IAM - Global Cyber Vendor - Switzerland

novembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber’s Vendor team are partnered with a Global Security Vendor who are looking for multiple Security Pre-sales Engineers for their growing team in Switzerland. They are a global leader in ide...

EliteCyber's Vendor team are partnered with a Global Security Vendor who are looking for multiple Security Pre-sales Engineers for their growing team in Switzerland. They are a global leader in identity access and privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline.

Responsibilities:
• Must have 5+ Years of relevant experience
• Support technical aspects of pre-sales identity and security business.
• Focus on understanding the customer's needs around identity and security topics, such as identity governance, access management, single sign-on, REST API's, identity web services.
• Work with delivery teams to size and scope of identity projects for customers and help lead them on their identity and security journey to the cloud.
• Deep knowledge of Identity and Access Management end-to-end lifecycle, from HR driven processes (on/off-boarding, conversions, transfer) to IAM compliance and role management.
• Architect/Design, build, and present an enterprise wide Identity Management solution to customer's identity team.
• Strong knowledge of user lifecycles (joiners, movers, leavers) through automation and integration with key systems.
• Possess good working knowledge in Identity products, CA Identity and Access Management preferred. Experience with Oracle identity and access products are helpful.
• Good understanding of information security principles and IT infrastructure including operating systems, applications, communications and network protocols.
• Good understanding/working knowledge of the UNIX/Linux systems, privileged account management, credential vaults, active directory, privileged access management, ETL, etc.
• Strong presentation and demonstration skills. Work with customers to define and execute Proof of Concepts (POCs).
• Aid and assist in responding to customer's request for information (RFI) and Request for Proposals (RFP's) around identity and access management.
• Assist with the definition and execution of Statement of Work (SOW) around customer identity and access management service's needs.

Technical Skills:
• Knowledge of Cloud Platform architectures (AWS, Google, Oracle, preferred).
• Able to discuss architecture patterns on ISaaS and PasS platforms a plus.
• Experience in integrations to such cloud-based applications as Workday, Service Now, or other identity management systems helpful.

Please contact Anthony Sibayan:
tel: 07837770072
email:Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : upto 150000CHF

Date annonce : 24/11/2020

Date de debut : 24/11/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

Jeudi 3 décembre à 11h - Webinar Thales : Prévention et Implémentation des Best Practices Cyber dans les environnements Cloud via l’Audit des Configurations et la Gestion des Accès

    

Voir tous les évènements











logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité

Le VPN Francais

Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 