Senior Pre-Sales Engineer
juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber represents is client specialized in Software defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI) They are looking for a Pre-Sales Engineer to support the sales organization in any customer facing activ...
EliteCyber represents is client specialized in Software defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI)
They are looking for a Pre-Sales Engineer to support the sales organization in any customer facing activity which required technical skills.
As a Presales Engineer you must present, review and explain the whole service portfolio.
Reporting to the Head of Pre-Sales, your next missions will be:
Create, build and manage proposals and customer facing activities
- support his own list of accounts and opportunities as requested by the Go To Market organization
- Be able to build and deliver the proposal in the expected time frame as defined by the project requirement and the sales team
- Attend and/or prepare technology presentation sessions/workshops for targeted customers.
- Working closely with the business support teams to provide customer, partner and market feedback
- Contribute to achievement of AOV / MRR targets
- Ensure all the tools involved in the sales cycle are properly used and powered (Salesforce, SharePoint ...)
- Speed-up the proposal delivery lead time and improve the overall sales cycle, from initial pitch to first order signed.
- Understand, improve and roll-out opportunity validation process with the Business Support team
- Contribute to the client University content creation by providing documentation
- You have a strong expertise in telecom industry
- You are recognized as a problem solver and a team player
- You are sales oriented with outstanding verbal and communication skills
- You are curious about new technology areas such as software or orchestration technologies
- You are business oriented and autonomous
- You have the ability to work well under pressure
- You are bilingual and ideally speak German
Salaire : 70k€-90k€
Date annonce : 01/07/2021
Date de debut : 01/07/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
