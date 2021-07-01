Senior Pre-Sales Engineer

juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

support his own list of accounts and opportunities as requested by the Go To Market organization

Be able to build and deliver the proposal in the expected time frame as defined by the project requirement and the sales team

Attend and/or prepare technology presentation sessions/workshops for targeted customers.

Working closely with the business support teams to provide customer, partner and market feedback

Contribute to achievement of AOV / MRR targets

Ensure all the tools involved in the sales cycle are properly used and powered (Salesforce, SharePoint ...)

Speed-up the proposal delivery lead time and improve the overall sales cycle, from initial pitch to first order signed.

Understand, improve and roll-out opportunity validation process with the Business Support team

Contribute to the client University content creation by providing documentation

You have a strong expertise in telecom industry

You are recognized as a problem solver and a team player

You are sales oriented with outstanding verbal and communication skills

You are curious about new technology areas such as software or orchestration technologies

You are business oriented and autonomous

You have the ability to work well under pressure

You are bilingual and ideally speak German

EliteCyber represents is client specialized in Software defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI)They are looking for a Pre-Sales Engineer to support the sales organization in any customer facing activity which required technical skills.As a Presales Engineer you must present, review and explain the whole service portfolio.Reporting to the Head of Pre-Sales, your next missions will be:Create, build and manage proposals and customer facing activitiesManage his own pre-sales activityOptimize current processes and ensure ongoing process improvementThis role is perfect for you if ...

Salaire : 70k€-90k€

Date annonce : 01/07/2021

Date de debut : 01/07/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...