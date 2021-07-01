Rechercher
Senior Pre-Sales Engineer

juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents is client specialized in Software defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI) They are looking for a Pre-Sales Engineer to support the sales organization in any customer facing activ...

EliteCyber represents is client specialized in Software defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI) 

They are looking for a Pre-Sales Engineer to support the sales organization in any customer facing activity which required technical skills.

As a Presales Engineer you must present, review and explain the whole service portfolio.

Reporting to the Head of Pre-Sales, your next missions will be:

Create, build and manage proposals and customer facing activities

  • support his own list of accounts and opportunities as requested by the Go To Market organization
  • Be able to build and deliver the proposal in the expected time frame as defined by the project requirement and the sales team
  • Attend and/or prepare technology presentation sessions/workshops for targeted customers.
Manage his own pre-sales activity
  • Working closely with the business support teams to provide customer, partner and market feedback
  • Contribute to achievement of AOV / MRR targets
  • Ensure all the tools involved in the sales cycle are properly used and powered (Salesforce, SharePoint ...)
Optimize current processes and ensure ongoing process improvement
  • Speed-up the proposal delivery lead time and improve the overall sales cycle, from initial pitch to first order signed.
  • Understand, improve and roll-out opportunity validation process with the Business Support team
  • Contribute to the client University content creation by providing documentation
This role is perfect for you if ...
  • You have a strong expertise in telecom industry
  • You are recognized as a problem solver and a team player
  • You are sales oriented with outstanding verbal and communication skills
  • You are curious about new technology areas such as software or orchestration technologies
  • You are business oriented and autonomous
  • You have the ability to work well under pressure
  • You are bilingual and ideally speak German

Salaire : 70k€-90k€

Date annonce : 01/07/2021

Date de debut : 01/07/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


