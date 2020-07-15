Senior Information Security Manager - Uk/Remote

juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber's Information security team is currently partnered a global managed service provider looking for their first Senior Information Security Manager.

The niche firm service a number of leading international private businesses within Shipping, Real Estate, Energy, Banking and Investments and their team are based across the US, UK and Asia.

Our mission:

• We highly value all our customers and what their individual and unique business needs are.

• We understand that different technologies suit the different organisations that we service, and we support them in finding and implementing the technologies.

• We want to adopt Cloud technology across all our businesses to help support agile working for users and enhance our security.

• We recognise that with technology, discipline must be applied in order to create a stable and successful environment. We continually support all our organisations in adhering to our methods and best practices.

• We care passionately about our user journeys. Our end users are often impacted the most by new technology; we need to be creative and supportive in the implementation of the new technologies, allowing for users to feel minimum impact, whilst gaining maximum value and efficiencies to their time at work.



What we want from you

• We are looking for people to join us who care about the same values as we do and want to invest in its future success.

• We want people who are keen to learn more about the different technologies and are happy to upskill as we move on our journey

• We are looking for strong team commitment and collaboration in order to meet our aims and objectives.

• We love new ideas and listen to those that are put forward.



Responsibilities:

• Ensuring that information security and IT risks are properly identified, recorded and managed for the portfolio of businesses

• Responsible for assessing, managing and reporting on the IT risk

• Manage the demand for centrally provided information security and IT risk services

• Act as the Trusted advisor and Subject matter expert in cyber security to the business leaders

• Partnering with business to embed Excellent Cyber Security behaviours to all staff

• Work with the business and IT teams to ensure that all systems - new and existing - maintain security and compliance.

• Controls are embedded in the right places and able to be monitored and measured

• Monitor compliance with specific regulations relevant to the business, using the services of and in conjunction with security partners

• Can plan and co-ordinate the delivery of cyber security services including security incident management

• Participate in Incident and Problem Management as and when needed

• Provide security advice and guidance as and when needed



More About You:

• Strong stakeholder management

• Understands the full context and drivers for the required changes and can influence the outcome

• Professional and positive, with excellent customer-facing practices

• Analytical and diligent, with attention to detail

• Articulate, transparent, with excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English.

• Able to present to large and small groups

• Effective collaborator and communicator at all levels, having gravitas and confidence to influence

• Be a self-motivated, self-sufficient, enthusiastic team player

• Achieve results and targets - "Can do attitude" with initiative and drive

• Be willing to travel - locally and internationally, as required



Experience

• Good track record in applying information security and / or IT operational risk knowledge and processes to real-world business problems

• Experience in developing and applying a formal risk assessment process

• Ability to deal with a broad set of activities across a broad stakeholder group and manage ambiguity well

Qualifications:

• Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Cyber Security and Risk

• External accreditation in both security and risk e.g., CISM, CISSP, CISA, CRISC in risk, especially in the absence of relevant degree certification

• At least 5 years' experience in working in the field of Cyber Security and Risk



Please reach out to Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com or on 07837770072 for more information.

Salaire : £90000 - 100000

Date annonce : 15/07/2020

Date de debut : 15/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...