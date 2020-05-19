Senior Information Security Consultant

CISSP, CISM – Security Qualification

Be motivated and show a positive can-do attitude

Good communication skills both written and verbal

Good business report writing skills

Exceptional team working ethic and interpersonal skills

Good level of knowledge across cyber security

Ability to work with little guidance under own initiative

BPSS / SC Clearable

Private Medical Insurance

Employee Assistance Programme

Family Travel Insurance

Pension

Company-wide quarterly events

Our client is a trusted supplier to high-profile Government Departments, Agencies and Private Sector organisations where they offer their clients a cyber protection journey from audit and design through to continuous monitoring.Due to an increase in projects, they are seeking to grow the consultancy team and recruit Senior Cyber Security Consultants to engage with several new clients to help protect their critical systems and information by defining security strategies, developing policies conducting security maturity and risk assessments and architecture reviews and by delivering security awareness and education.Furthermore, you will be required to manage and deliver advisory and practical security deliverables relating to IT systems and processes. Ideally you will possess a technical hands-on background with experience in a breadth of security disciplines at an operational level.As a Senior Consultant you will work autonomously and without supervision in the oversight and completion of multiple and often complex projects and client engagements and to work closely with the client to contribute to the success of their projects, in order to maximise the business or organizational benefit of the security activity and investment.You will utilise your strong understanding of modern-day IT technologies and services, such as Cloud Computing, IT Security, and Infrastructure technologies and demonstrate a pragmatic technical understanding of security architecture.Essential SkillsBenefits

