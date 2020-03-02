Senior Enterprise Security Architect

mars 2020 par Elite Cyber Group



As Senior Enterprise Security Architect you'll be responsible for the development and integration of Security into the Enterprise Architecture. You'll assess and understand the current security posture and target architecture, whilst providing recommendations for improvements and risk reduction.

With over 16,000 people worldwide, we make a huge investment in everyone, offering great career development opportunities. Our people are at the heart of everything we do and we offer a fast-paced environment where we have fun, celebrate success and give you all the tools you'll need to be your best self. It's not just our colleagues we look after – we've got a responsibility to our customers too and we work hard on our ambition that nobody is harmed by gambling.

Leading a team of Enterprise Security Architects based in Leeds and in Poland you'll report to the Head of Cyber Security. Planning, managing and organising the delivery of Security Architecture you'll provide workload direction and scheduling. Enabling autonomy for our agile delivery teams is a primary objective for Security Architecture. You will take the lead in defining the processes, tools and patterns for the rest of the organisation to deliver secure, compliant products at pace, taking ownership and working autonomously. When collaboration is required you'll work closely with colleagues to find pragmatic, effective and efficient security solutions, to avoid duplication of effort. You'll also provide guidance and mentoring for colleagues in respect of secure design principles.

You'll collaborate with the wider Information Security team to develop our technology roadmap in conjunction with the Security Strategy function and other key stakeholders. You'll provides reports, metrics and management information as required, and addresses current threats and vulnerabilities through technical controls and secure design. With a focus on forging strong relationships with our company Technology and Business colleagues you'll maintain a strong customer focus on everything you do.

Key Skills With experience of Enterprise Security Architecture and hands-on technical information security experience, you'll have a deep understanding of technical security architectural principles and technologies, for both traditional data centres and in AWS. Excellent stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to communicate and promote Information Security at all levels (to both technical and non-technical stakeholders) are amongst your strengths. You're experienced in designing and implementing security solutions with experience of both agile and waterfall focussed environments. With a sound understanding of modelling threats & risks, you'll also understand the controls necessary to reduce or mitigate them using both process and technology. Additionally you have experience of building strong security governance into guard rails.

You'll have knowledge of how business strategy, risk, regulation and technical constraints influence organisational responses to cyber security. You'll bring a solid understanding of security methodologies, best practice and industry standards with experience in risk & regulatory frameworks and standards such as NIST 800, ISO 27001, ISF SOGP, PCI-DSS, EUGDPR. Ideally you'll have Security Certifications, SABSA, CISSP, CISM, GIAC, CEH, programme/project delivery experience and a degree in an IT discipline or equivalent.

Salaire : 70,000

Date annonce : 02/03/2020

Date de debut : 02/03/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...