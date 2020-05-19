Senior Cyber Security Consultant

mai 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

A solid background working in large complex environments delivering IT Transformation engagements.

Customer-centric approach with a natural ability to identify customer business requirements.

A quality-led approach and on-schedule delivery; proven ability to establish and meet milestones and deadlines.

Exceptional stakeholder engagement ability, to include clients, colleagues and reporting Senior Management.

Working and managing large portfolios and a high volume of projects at once, also leading teams and individuals to assist yourself and the other teams within the business.

Exceptional ability to articulate and present solutions to senior management and customers.

Excellent opportunity to join an expanding, pan-European IT Management Consultancy client based in the City. Due to organic growth within this successful Listed organisation, we are searching for a number of Cyber Security Consultants from Senior Consultant to Manager level, who have demonstrably strong client facing and delivery capabilities. The company competes with the biggest players within the IT Management Consultancy arena, you will have the opportunity to enjoy working with cutting edge technologies, tools and techniques.As a Senior Cyber Security Consultant you possess experience in some of the following areas:Cyber Security Strategy, Maturity, Risk Assessment Management, Data Protection & Privacy IAM, Crisis Management, Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Information Security Governance Risk and Compliance.You will have opportunities to develop industry-relevant thought leadership, participate in business development practices, and present material to management teams, ultimately making your mark on the client and on the Cyber security practiceYou will demonstrate:

Salaire : 60,000 - 70,000

Date annonce : 19/05/2020

Date de debut : 19/05/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...