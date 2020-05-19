Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnez-vous

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Senior Cyber Security Consultant

mai 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Excellent opportunity to join an expanding, pan-European IT Management Consultancy client based in the City. Due to organic growth within this successful Listed organisation, we are searching for a...

Excellent opportunity to join an expanding, pan-European IT Management Consultancy client based in the City. Due to organic growth within this successful Listed organisation, we are searching for a number of Cyber Security Consultants from Senior Consultant to Manager level, who have demonstrably strong client facing and delivery capabilities. The company competes with the biggest players within the IT Management Consultancy arena, you will have the opportunity to enjoy working with cutting edge technologies, tools and techniques.

As a Senior Cyber Security Consultant you possess experience in some of the following areas:

Cyber Security Strategy, Maturity, Risk Assessment Management, Data Protection & Privacy IAM, Crisis Management, Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Information Security Governance Risk and Compliance.

You will have opportunities to develop industry-relevant thought leadership, participate in business development practices, and present material to management teams, ultimately making your mark on the client and on the Cyber security practice
You will demonstrate:
  • A solid background working in large complex environments delivering IT Transformation engagements.
  • Customer-centric approach with a natural ability to identify customer business requirements.
  • A quality-led approach and on-schedule delivery; proven ability to establish and meet milestones and deadlines.
  • Exceptional stakeholder engagement ability, to include clients, colleagues and reporting Senior Management.
  • Working and managing large portfolios and a high volume of projects at once, also leading teams and individuals to assist yourself and the other teams within the business.
  • Exceptional ability to articulate and present solutions to senior management and customers.

  

Salaire : 60,000 - 70,000

Date annonce : 19/05/2020

Date de debut : 19/05/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

9 juin 11h00 Webinaire Verizon : Présentation des conclusions du nouveau rapport Verizon DBIR 2020 sur les compromissions de donnés

    

Voir tous les évènements











logo httpcs
Sécurité des applications web

Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 