Senior Cloud Security Architect

janvier 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Design a resilient, Business-focused security architecture taking full advantage of the cloud

Help answer security questionnaires from RFPs and review contractual security clauses

Provide security expertise to IT projects

Identify and define security requirements, baselines and controls for both the existing environment and new developments in IT infrastructure Contribute to the maintenance of Information Security policies and standards Define and support the implementation of a modern, cloud-native, flexible and resilient security architecture for our cloud efforts Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements Know details of the Company security practices, and answer security questionnaires from current and potential B2B customers Support IT projects in identifying, evaluating risks and proposing relevant countermeasures Participate in evaluation and selection of products and security solutions, set the security requirements and coordinate or run POCs Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats



Internal: IT Ops (Network Services, Projects, Integration, …), Product Lines, Local IT, Legal & Privacy...

External: Cloud providers (AWS), software and hardware suppliers, penetration testing providers, Security Operation Center provider, other outsourcing companies

AWS (mainly) & Google Cloud Platform (secondary)

Datacenters with 2 000 servers (AIX, Linux, Windows) - VMware - Citrix

Google Suite

Splunk

Symantec (SEP, DLP, CASB)

Ballabit / One Identity security bastion

Rapid7

Burp Suite

Palo Alto, F5 BigIP with ASM

At least an experience of 6 years on a similar job

Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP is appreciated

Knowledge of Cobit, TOGAF is appreciated

Education level / certificates: Engineer or equivalent level

English fluent ; French and Spanish are a plus

Strong technical background

Experience in crisis management

Technical knowledge of network, databases and operating security systems

Google's Office suite

Salaire : 60k€-80k€ (selon expérience)

Date annonce : 03/01/2022

Date de debut : 03/01/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...