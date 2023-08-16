Semperis launched a security-centric Active Directory migration and consolidation solution.

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Semperis launched a security-centric Active Directory migration and consolidation solution. The offering combines Semperis’ new Migrator for AD product with unmatched identity security expertise to help organisations efficiently migrate, consolidate, and modernise AD systems while improving security. Semperis appointed Michael Masciulli as Managing Director of Migration Products and Services to drive the global program rollout in collaboration with Semperis’ strategic partners, who have rigorously tested the tool and will support customers in tandem with Semperis’ in-house AD migration services team.

Semperis offers a comprehensive AD migration and consolidation solution, backed by industry-leading identity security tools and expert support to ensure projects stay on track while prioritising AD security throughout the process.

• Preparation: Pre-migration vulnerability assessments with multiple tools, including Purple Knight (to identify and remediate existing security gaps) and attack-path analysis tool Forest Druid (to close risky access and map privileged accounts), plus easy testing of the migration process by cloning the production environment with Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR)

• Execution: Monitoring with Directory Services Protector (DSP) to get visibility across all source and destination AD environments, track changes, and quickly roll back unintended changes up to the attribute level; malware-proof backups of the AD forest with ADFR for a safety net; and secured migration with Semperis Migrator for AD, which manages AD object synchronization, password migration and synchronisation, and other functions that streamline the migration process without requiring AD trust between environments.

• Post-migration monitoring: Continuous assessment of the destination AD with DSP to stop configuration drift before it starts and assess the new environment for indicators of exposure (IOEs) and compromise (IOCs).

In Masciulli’s previous roles leading migration products and global managed services for Quest, Binary Tree, and EMC, he observed many organisations deferring AD migration projects because they lacked the tools and expertise to execute on time and on budget. However, with AD-based cyberattacks on the rise, AD modernisation is a top priority for security leaders. Reducing the attack surface is now the main driver for organisations to migrate to a pristine AD forest or consolidate domains and forests. Filling a critical gap in the market, Semperis’ first-of-its-kind AD migration and consolidation solution includes built-in security capabilities to avoid unnecessary security exposures during the process.