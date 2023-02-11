Semperis appoints Christophe Laakmann as Area Vice President of Channels and Alliances, EMEA and promotes Baptiste Rech to Area Vice President, Southern Europe

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Semperis is experiencing powerful growth in adoption of its hybrid identity protection solutions within enterprises in Europe. To support and accelerate this expansion, Semperis has appointed Christophe Laakmann as Area Vice President (AVP) Channel & Alliances, EMEA and Baptiste Rech as AVP, Southern Europe.

Following Semperis’ $200+ million Series C round led by KKR—one of the largest cybersecurity fundraisings in 2022—the company’s rapid expansion in Europe increases the availability of its award-winning Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and cyber-recovery solutions at a time when identity-related cyber threats are steadily increasing. Recognised by the Financial Times and Deloitte Fast 500 as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in America, Semperis plans to double its headcount over the next year to meet market demands and customer needs.

To support this effort, Christophe Laakmann is responsible for establishing the 100% Channel roadmap in EMEA, building the team and supporting Semperis’ growth strategy with the partner ecosystem. He will leverage his expertise in European distribution channels, gained during a career at major technology companies including Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware and Symantec.

As Area Vice President, Southern Europe, Baptiste Rech brings security expertise and market knowledge gained at Splunk, Checkmarx, IBM and Lexsi, to his focus on consolidating and increasing Semperis’ growth in the region.

Recognised by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide, Semperis’ channel programme is based on a strategic commitment to a 100% channel-centric global sales model, provision of qualified leads and joint sales support, and comprehensive partner training. Laakmann’s appointment is a key part of Semperis’ strategy to strengthen this sales model. Semperis’ expertise in the field of Active Directory security and ITDR has enabled the company to initiate strategic alliances.