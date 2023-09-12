Semperis and NTT DATA Protect Identity Systems Before, During and After Cyberattacks

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Semperis announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with NTT DATA to offer security-centric managed services that combine NTT DATA’s business and technology services with Semperis’ comprehensive identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solutions.

Identity systems such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID, used in over 90% of enterprises, are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. With its multi-layered defense approach before, during, and after an attack, Semperis offers the industry’s most comprehensive security technology for hybrid AD and other identity systems, combined with incident response expertise. Through the partnership with Semperis, NTT DATA’s new offering will help clients address the massive demand for hybrid AD protection.

Today’s announcement expands Semperis’ global reach and offers NTT DATA clients the most comprehensive defense for on-premises AD and Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) to protect against identity-based attacks. Together, the companies will protect organisations across the identity attack lifecycle with expert breach preparedness and response guidance, purpose-built AD security and recovery solutions, and managed security services for hybrid identity environments.