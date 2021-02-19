Security Solutions Architect
février 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
JOB LOCATED IN SPAIN EliteCyber represents its client, a major and global player in IT security solutions, they are now present with thousands of Fortune Key Account clients. They now offer solutio...
JOB LOCATED IN SPAIN
EliteCyber represents its client, a major and global player in IT security solutions, they are now present with thousands of Fortune Key Account clients.
They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.
They are now recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and rely on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible in the face of different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.
American environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to ensure that their employees remain the best, with technical, product, market and industry updates.
One goal: customer satisfaction!
They're actually looking for a Security Solution Architect that will work in the Spanish & Portuguese team
ROLE
The Security Solution Architect shall notably:
Provide product and technical support for TAMs during all phases of the sales cycle
Identify and develop potential new business opportunities
Convey customer requirements to ProductManagement, Marketing and Engineering
teams
Provide functional and technical support tocustomers
Respond to customer questions ontechnical and business related issues
Deliver high-level and detailed salespresentations
Responsible for attending and speaking atconferences, seminars, etc.
PROFILE
*
- 5 + years of experience in a similar position (preferably in support of external clients)
- Excellent command of the English language, including strong written and oral fluency
- The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and have significant knowledge of IT security as well as typical business and business process controls
- The ability to demonstrate strong professional presentation and communication skills in responding to emails, tenders and submitting reports Knowledge of presentations and negotiations with clients is desirable
- Able to blend technical details with business requirements
- Solid understanding and hands-on experience with key technologies and topics including; TCP / IP and Networking, Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance / Audit Tools, Network Security, Web Application Security, End Point Detection and Response, Monitoring '' file integrity, Patch management, Cloud providers, Container and DevOps cycle, Scripting API (curl, python, etc.)
- Prior experience of interacting with customers in a similar kind of role
- Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills
Salaire : 85k€ to 100k€
Date annonce : 19/02/2021
Date de debut : 19/02/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
