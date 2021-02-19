Security Solutions Architect

février 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

5 + years of experience in a similar position (preferably in support of external clients)

Excellent command of the English language, including strong written and oral fluency

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and have significant knowledge of IT security as well as typical business and business process controls

The ability to demonstrate strong professional presentation and communication skills in responding to emails, tenders and submitting reports Knowledge of presentations and negotiations with clients is desirable

Able to blend technical details with business requirements

Solid understanding and hands-on experience with key technologies and topics including; TCP / IP and Networking, Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance / Audit Tools, Network Security, Web Application Security, End Point Detection and Response, Monitoring '' file integrity, Patch management, Cloud providers, Container and DevOps cycle, Scripting API (curl, python, etc.)

Prior experience of interacting with customers in a similar kind of role

Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills

JOB LOCATED IN SPAINEliteCyber represents its client, a major and global player in IT security solutions, they are now present with thousands of Fortune Key Account clients.They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.They are now recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and rely on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible in the face of different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.American environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to ensure that their employees remain the best, with technical, product, market and industry updates.One goal: customer satisfaction!They're actually looking for a Security Solution Architect that will work in the Spanish & Portuguese teamROLEThe Security Solution Architect shall notably: Provide product and technical support for TAMs during all phases of the sales cycle Identify and develop potential new business opportunities Convey customer requirements to ProductManagement, Marketing and Engineeringteams Provide functional and technical support tocustomers Respond to customer questions ontechnical and business related issues Deliver high-level and detailed salespresentations Responsible for attending and speaking atconferences, seminars, etc.PROFILE#spain #sales #cybersecurity #itsec #madrid #vendor #itvendor #securityvendor #itsecurityvendor #cybersecurityvendor #securitysolutions #itsecuritysolution #saas #channel #partner #sales #presales #portugal #remote #technology #solutionarchitect #cybersecurityarchitect #securityarchitect #itsecurityarchitect #securitysolutionarchitect

Salaire : 85k€ to 100k€

Date annonce : 19/02/2021

Date de debut : 19/02/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...