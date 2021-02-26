Security Sales Engineering Manager - US/Remote - MQ Leader - $300k OTE

You will coach, enable and empower a team of Sales Engineers

Develop the team by setting shared goals, information sharing and establishing mentoring relationships

Ramp newer members of the team on rules of engagement, building relationships with their Account Managers, technical training, and showing them how to become self-sufficient

Develop and mentor team members to help them achieve their career goals

Deal with escalations and resolving customer challenges

Develop team collaboration, skills and performance through expectation setting and regular communication cadence and development strategies

Partner with Recruiting and HR to attract, hire and retain top talent to support our rapid growth

Be customer facing - Frequently attend meetings with members of your team

Participate in the ongoing technical training alongside your team

Evangelize the SOC & SIEM enablement vision to customers and prospects at all levels, from technical to C-suite executives

Act as an individual contributor when needed to engage with customers and help formulate strategies for target accounts and influence key stakeholders

Partner with other groups such as Professional Services and Customer Success to help us continue our tradition of an outstanding customer experience and industry leading customer retention

The role will require travel between 25-75% within the region





Proven experience of managing sales engineering teams, ideally in the cyber-security industry based on previous experience as a sales engineer

As a leader in cloud security, you will have deep technical background, either in secure messaging, content or data security

Willingness to actively engage in problem solving at a technical level

Track record of mentoring and developing team members and guiding them to success

Solid sales acumen and ability to partner with account teams to drive new customer sales as well as add-on revenue

Ability to bring motivational influence towards the diversity in the team, aligned with expected teamwork efficiency

You can thrive in a fast paced, high energy environment

Ability to work independently, adapt quickly and maintain a positive attitude

Proven ability to command a room, guide complex technical and business conversations with C-suite executives, as well as technical staff

Excellent communicator and presenter with fluency in English



Degree in Computer Science preferred or equivalent experience

CISSP or other industry certifications are beneficial

EliteCyber's Vendor team are currently partnered with bleeding edge global Cyber vendor who are the leaders in their space. They are looking for a SE Manager for the US to join their growing team. They are recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant and this will be their first SE manager in the US (can be based in the North East preferably).The RoleEliteCyber is looking for an experienced Sales Engineering Manager to manage a team of sales engineers focused on Large Enterprise opportunities throughout the US Region. Our SE Managers lead from the front, are customer facing, hands on technical, and focused on enabling and empowering their teams to be successful. Candidates should have experience managing sales engineering teams, prior experience as an enterprise field sales engineer, and a track record of being involved in complex customer deals. We prefer a background in SOC, data security cloud security, or IR.Your day-to-day

Salaire : $300k OTE 70/30 split

Date annonce : 26/02/2021

Date de debut : 26/02/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...