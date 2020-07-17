Security Pre-Sales Engineer - PAM - Series A Vendor - UK or US/Remote

juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Security Pre-Sales Engineer - PAM - Series A Vendor - UK or US/Remote



EliteCyber's Vendor team is currently partnered with a Series A funded VC backed Cyber vendor in Privileged Access Management and seeking an experienced Pre-Sales Security Engineer to support their newly built EMEA Pre-Sales team. Their solution empowers organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. They offer an advanced PAM software which includes Web based password vault with password rotation, discovery, workflow controlled access, high trust login, session and keystroke recording with instant playback, full audit trail, elevated script automation, alerting and extensive analytics.



Responsibilities:

• Educate our partners on how to demo and implement our products.

• Provide consultative support for partners on our PAM Solution.

• Provide onsite or virtual technical foundational training for partners.

• Present at partner events, trade shows, seminars, and oversee internal demonstration facilities.

• Deliver sales presentations and product demonstrations.

• Utilize sales/marketing software packages – use customer relationship management software

• Provide guidance to partners based on their customers need and requirements.

• Assist partners to deliver proof of concepts.

• Assist partner technical staff in the design, planning, and implementation of a Privileged Account Management Solution.



Key Skills:

• 3+ years of experience as a presales engineer and/or support engineer.

• 5+ years of experience working for global software vendors.

• Excellent presentation skills.

• Building, supporting and selling security solutions experience preferred.

• Ability to highlight our product differentiators against our competitors in the Privileged Account Management market.

• Prior experience with incident response (malware, DDOS attacks, data breaches)

• Any experience with other PAM products (Privilege Management for Desktops, Privilege Management for Unix and Linux, Password Safe, AD Bridge, Remote Support, Privileged Remote Access) is a plus.

• Prior experience demonstrating security products and conducting PoCs across Windows and Unix platforms.

• Prior experience presenting security products at trade shows and security conferences.

• At least 3 years of work experience supporting Microsoft Windows environments, including Active Directory, NTFS, Authentication/Tokens, registry keys, hardening, DNS, DHCP, Cluster, Load balancing, Microsoft Exchange, etc.

• Working knowledge of the Unix/ Linux operating system, must be able to install and troubleshoot network connections, least privilege, audits, etc.

• Working knowledge of VMware and Hyper-V virtual environments.

• in Computer Science (Information Systems) or related field is required

• Certifications: CISSP, MCSE, GWAPT, CCFE, CPT, CEH, and ITIL a plus



Who are you?

• You have unwavering personal integrity and work ethic.

• You are flexible! You are a team player and excel individually as the situation dictates.

• You ask “how we can, not why we can't”.

• You have a great sense of humor.

• You are passionate, optimistic, and energetic.

• You have an insatiable thirst for knowledge and improvement and the desire to grow in your role and with the company!

• You are up to speed in the latest Cyber Security and Software trends… you work relentlessly to be innovative and stay relevant for the benefits of our customers, partners, employees, and the company.

• You evoke inspiration in those around you and encourage them to create their best work.

• You work for the best interest of the team at all times.

• You are proactive; a tenacious self-starter to the core.

• You graciously give and receive feedback.

Salaire : 90000 to 12000 + OTE 70/30

Date annonce : 17/07/2020

Date de debut : 17/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...