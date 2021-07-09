Security Pre-Sales

juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Assist sales teams with customer management and customer expectations throughout the sales process.

Conduct technical presentations and demos for prospects, channel partners that is tailored to the audience whether they are engineers and/or executives.

Provide Proof of Concept service to customers/prospects, assist clients with planning and implementation of solutions.

Provide training to new/existing channel partners along with responding to incoming technical inquiries.

Work in a fast-pace environment under minimal supervision.

Assist with sales proposals and RFPs/RFIs.

Contribute to building/improving the SE Readiness Program such as:

Develop subject matter expertise in assigned products/solutions.



Share best practices with the team to enhance quality of service and efficiency.



Maintain and expand working knowledge of current and future products.



Provide product training and mentoring when required.

Willing to travel regionally for customers facing activities, as well as marketing, user group events, and conferences.

Channel feature requests to Product Management to enhance products.

Participate in alliance projects including building vendors' and customers' relationships.

Additional responsibilities and special projects as assigned.

BA/BS degree in computer science, engineering from an accredited college or equivalent work experience

Minimum 7 years of industry experience with a minimum of 3 within a pre-sales environment

Sales Engineering and/or professional services experience preferred.

English (required)

French (preferred)

German (preferred)

Spanish (preferred)

Italian (preferred)

CISSP – Certified Information Systems Security Professional

MCP – Microsoft Certified Professional

MCSE – Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert

Linux/Solaris/UNIX System Administration

Azure/GCP/AWS Certification

Demonstrate superior strong verbal and written communication skills, excellent customer service and account management, and ability to interface with a diverse set of clients including administrators and C-level executives.

Experience working with various Microsoft software and systems, specifically Active Directory, windows platforms servers and station.

Software as a Service (SaaS) technical solutions selling.

Experience working with Linux platforms.

Experience with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), SSL, X509

Experience with various webserver (IIS, Apache, NGINX, Tomcat) and firewall/load balancer software/platforms (F5, Citrix, Avi Networks, Juniper Cisco).

Solid multi-tasking, troubleshooting and problem resolution abilities.

Self-starer with a can-do/will-do attitude, quick leaner, willingness to work as part of a team, and a desire to continually learn new tools/technologies.

Willingness to travel up to 35%

Experience with VMware vCenter and VDI

Network infrastructure experience

Experience with Public Cloud (Azure, GCP, AWS)

Experience with eCommerce, SSL, CDN, WAF or Web Hosting

Experience with scripting in various language (PowerShell, Python, Bash, etc.) against SOAP and REST APIs

None

Seniority Level Mid-Senior level

Industry Information Technology and Services

Employment Type Full-time

Job Functions Engineering Information



EliteCyber ​​represents one of its clients, a European leader in the resale of cybersecurity solutions.They joined a large American cybersecurity group a year ago and their mission is to build and develop the PreSales EMEA team. A challenge that will appeal to the most seasoned!We are seeking a highly motivated Sales Engineer who is the technical bridge between our sales team, channel partners, and customers/prospects. In this role you will take ownership as being the technical prime to articulate the technical value and fit for our customers/prospects.The ideal candidate will possess exceptional technical, presentation and communications skills that will take the customers/prospects through the pre-sales stages which encompasses a technical presentation of our offering, understanding of our customers/prospects existing IT infrastructure to ensure optimal understanding of potential use cases, guiding a customer through a proof of concept, along with being a liaison to various stakeholders.JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:QUALIFICATIONS:EDUCATION:EXPERIENCE:LANGUAGES:One or more of below certifications/training is an asset:REQUIERMENTS/SKILLS/ABILITIES:Desired Skills and Experience:SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:France Lille Nord sales presales vente avant-vente engineer international english business telecoms telecommuication reseau devops api software logiciel AD activedirectory windows linux saas Softwareasaservice pki ssl x509 Web IIS Apache NGINX Tomcat F5 citrix avi juniper vmware azure gcp solaris unis aws IT-security infosec securité-it Cybersécurité Cybersécurity Sécurité-des-SI RSSI Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense-Microsoft-Windows SQL-Server Azure Office-365 Dynamics MSBI Data ISO-2700X ISO27001 ISO27005 EBIOS ITL DPO Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy Sécurité-des-SI RSSI Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense- I Data ISO-2700X ISO27001 ISO27005 EBIOS ITL DPO Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy SSL Manager tl team leader vulnérabilités vulnerabilities ceh oscp hacker hacking reverser incident incident-management audit audit-de-code audit-de-configuration

Salaire : 70k€-80k€

Date annonce : 09/07/2021

Date de debut : 09/07/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...