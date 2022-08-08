Security Officer

août 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Product Security : including :

Architecture: MR Reviews, internal pentest, be the expert and go-to person for all engineers on security matters, you drive our bug bounty program



Processes: Define clear security processes, adapt to our context and growth and ensure IT Security is improving globally.



Leadership: be the voice in terms of IT security. Involve and engage the stakeholders across the organization.

IT Security : including :

Hardware & Software: Make sure all computers are safe and protected.

Compliance: be in charge of all IT compliance processes, Data Governance and risk committee

You have at least 3 years of experience and expertise in Technical IT security, either as a Security Engineer or another security-related role.

You have experience in Pentesting

You are hands-on.

You have a good knowledge of infrastructure

You have a great team spirit with a problem-solving attitude.

You are empathetic and the necessary leadership skills to engage your stakeholders (security evangelist).

You speak French & English fluently.

You're based in France, Spain or Germany

You have a knowledge of ISO/IEC 27001, NIST SP 800-39, GDPR compliance regulations

Be part of the fastest growing insurtech in Europe

Be part of the #1 French scale-up to work for in terms of well-being

Nice perks (meal vouchers, unlimited days off, mental health support with Moka.care etc.)

Evolve in a stimulating and challenging environment

Share and learn with a passionate and diverse team

Friendly team and offices in Paris and Madrid

Remote friendly (see our No Border Policy)

EliteCyber reprents his client which is the fastest growing Insurance in Europe !They want to transform insurance from an industry perceived as a necessary evil to a service that truly protects.Application based business, they are building the best AI-powered technologies to avoid accidents in every European home.In 5 years, they have convinced over 300,000 users to trust them. They are backed by some of the most incredible VCs (EQT Ventures, Accel, Founders Fund, Speed Invest, Xavier Niel, etc.) and raised more than 70M€ in Series A & B.A team of 200+ ambitious & creative talents eager to reinvent an entire industry.Permanent roleFull remote possible if based in the following countries : France, Spain, GermanyBy joining our team as Security Engineer, you will have an impact by defining, implementing and enforcing our overall security policy (architecture, processes, communication):You will have 3 main areas of responsibilities :Who are you?Recruitment Process:- Screen call with EliteCyber - Recruitment partner- Interview with CTO- Case study- Interview with VP of Engineering- HR/Behavioural interviewWhat we offer:#insurtech #ft120 #frencthech #scaleup #france #spain #germany #paris #madrid #berlin #security #itsecurity #infosec #securityofficer #securityengineer #cyber #cybersecurity #cybersecurityengineer #cybersecurityconsultant #pentest #rfp #oscp #ceh #ethicalhacking #offensivesecrity #offensive #redteam #whitehat #app #appsec #applicationsecurity #bugbounty #hardware #software #ISO #NIST #SP800 #GDPR

Salaire : 60k€-70k€

Date annonce : 08/08/2022

Date de debut : 08/08/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...