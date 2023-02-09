Security Expert on Safer Internet Day

February 2023 by Avihay Cohen, CTO and Co-Founder at Seraphic Security

Tomorrow (2/7) is Safer Internet Day, an occasion to encourage the online community to use technology responsibly and acknowledge the vast difficulties online users face. The comment from Avihay Cohen, CTO and Co-Founder at Seraphic Security, on the importance of browser security.

Safer Internet Day serves as a timely reminder for organizations and individuals alike to reevaluate their security posture and prioritize one of the internet’s most-used tools: the browser.

Because there is so much information kept on browsers for both personal and professional use, they are increasingly becoming the most ripe target for threat actors. Organizations must create an equally comprehensive browser security policy as the browser’s extra functions become more advanced. To eliminate the possibility of sensitive personal data being exposed, organizations must block and prevent such exploits before they happen.

On Safer Internet Day and always, it is critical to recognize the importance of protecting browsers from threat actors and exploits. From phishing scams to web application vulnerabilities, to 0-days or unpatched N-days, attacks within and on the browser are seemingly endless. Internet users and organizations can lessen these risks by utilizing thorough browser security. These attacks can be thwarted by systems based on execution flow analysis and prevent disaster before it occurs.