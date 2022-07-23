Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Security Engineer

juillet 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents a global and major client in the energies sector. International company with more than 100 offices spread out of 40 countries with a strong IT. Context : Following the r...

EliteCyber represents a global and major client in the energies sector.

International company with more than 100 offices spread out of 40 countries with a strong IT.


  
Context :

Following the reorganization of the IT department, the position of “Security Engineer” has been created, to be able to handle all applications of the team.

Essential functions & responsibilities :
Regarding Security, the Security engineer has to ensure security on all CORP business tools and provides BUs with security support: L2/3 expertise, troubleshooting and monitoring processes and tools in coordination with CORP and local IT managers.

Technical skills and Requirements :
●  Exploitation of existing security tools such as (Vulnerability scanner, Antimalware, EDR, DLP, Log
Management, SIEM, CASB)
● Desired experience with the following tools: Qualys, Cybereason, Kaspersky, Splunk
● Skilled on different Cloud technologies (Amazon Web Services / Google Cloud Platform)
● Study of logs and setting up critical alerts
● Enforce and apply the security policies
● Handle security incident and forensic investigations
● Fluent English is required

Key face-offs :
● Corp IS&T teams
● BUs IS&T teams
● Group Security Teams
● Group IS&T Teams



  
Education and certifications :
● Information Security and /or Information Technology industry certification (CISSP-ISSAP, CISM,ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, GIAC or equivalent) strongly preferred
● Bachelor or master degree in IT, Computer Science, Security or related

Desired Characteristics :
● Strongly innovative and technology minded
● Organized and process oriented
● Strong oral and written communication skills
● Strong relationship building and interpersonal skills
● Project management ability
● English Fluent

#itsecurity #infosec #cyber #cybersecurity #security #securityengineer #france #paris #idf #iledefrance #cdi #permjob #opportunity #english #englishsfluent #international #cissp #cism #iso27001 #giac #soc #cert #log #siem #qualys #splunk #edr #dlp #cybereason #cloud #aws #azure #gcp #kaspersky #pm #projectmanagement  

Salaire : 55k€-65k€

Date annonce : 23/07/2022

Date de debut : 23/07/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

27 juillet 14 h – 15 h Webinaire ServiceNow : Gestion des risques fournisseurs

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days JOBS Guide THEMA Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 