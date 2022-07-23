Security Engineer
juillet 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber represents a global and major client in the energies sector.
International company with more than 100 offices spread out of 40 countries with a strong IT.
Context :
Following the reorganization of the IT department, the position of “Security Engineer” has been created, to be able to handle all applications of the team.
Essential functions & responsibilities :
Regarding Security, the Security engineer has to ensure security on all CORP business tools and provides BUs with security support: L2/3 expertise, troubleshooting and monitoring processes and tools in coordination with CORP and local IT managers.
Technical skills and Requirements :
● Exploitation of existing security tools such as (Vulnerability scanner, Antimalware, EDR, DLP, Log
Management, SIEM, CASB)
● Desired experience with the following tools: Qualys, Cybereason, Kaspersky, Splunk
● Skilled on different Cloud technologies (Amazon Web Services / Google Cloud Platform)
● Study of logs and setting up critical alerts
● Enforce and apply the security policies
● Handle security incident and forensic investigations
● Fluent English is required
Key face-offs :
● Corp IS&T teams
● BUs IS&T teams
● Group Security Teams
● Group IS&T Teams
Education and certifications :
● Information Security and /or Information Technology industry certification (CISSP-ISSAP, CISM,ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, GIAC or equivalent) strongly preferred
● Bachelor or master degree in IT, Computer Science, Security or related
Desired Characteristics :
● Strongly innovative and technology minded
● Organized and process oriented
● Strong oral and written communication skills
● Strong relationship building and interpersonal skills
● Project management ability
● English Fluent
Salaire : 55k€-65k€
Date annonce : 23/07/2022
Date de debut : 23/07/2022
