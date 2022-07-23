juillet 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents a global and major client in the energies sector.



International company with more than 100 offices spread out of 40 countries with a strong IT.







Context :



Following the reorganization of the IT department, the position of “Security Engineer” has been created, to be able to handle all applications of the team.



Essential functions & responsibilities :

Regarding Security, the Security engineer has to ensure security on all CORP business tools and provides BUs with security support: L2/3 expertise, troubleshooting and monitoring processes and tools in coordination with CORP and local IT managers.



Technical skills and Requirements :

● Exploitation of existing security tools such as (Vulnerability scanner, Antimalware, EDR, DLP, Log

Management, SIEM, CASB)

● Desired experience with the following tools: Qualys, Cybereason, Kaspersky, Splunk

● Skilled on different Cloud technologies (Amazon Web Services / Google Cloud Platform)

● Study of logs and setting up critical alerts

● Enforce and apply the security policies

● Handle security incident and forensic investigations

● Fluent English is required



Key face-offs :

● Corp IS&T teams

● BUs IS&T teams

● Group Security Teams

● Group IS&T Teams









Education and certifications :

● Information Security and /or Information Technology industry certification (CISSP-ISSAP, CISM,ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, GIAC or equivalent) strongly preferred

● Bachelor or master degree in IT, Computer Science, Security or related



Desired Characteristics :

● Strongly innovative and technology minded

● Organized and process oriented

● Strong oral and written communication skills

● Strong relationship building and interpersonal skills

● Project management ability

● English Fluent



