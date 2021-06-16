Security Engineer

mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Risk identification and ISO 27001 assessment

Design and implementation of appropriate security responses

Security operations and continuous improvement

Infuse security into each department, from engineering to marketing going through IT support

Help grow the security team

Help design security products and services

Strengthen the integration of security into the development lifecycle

Build the appropriate capabilities to detect and answer to cyberattacks targeting the client or its customers

Test and evaluate new products

Produce technical specifications and associated operating procedures

Support the maintenance for security operations

You've encountered network protocols and devices, are familiar with application security, passionate about cloud environments, and appealed by the DevOps approach

You have strong security skills (and ideally: you are CISSP, OSCP, or GPEN certified)

Your fluent in English AND French

You have a good knowledge of automation scripting (for instance with Powershell or Bash), and proven experience in at least a programming language (C++, Python, Go, Java, …)

You are known for your inventiveness and your creativity, you enjoy exploring new methods and technologies, but you also know how to express your limits as a security expert

You are results oriented and autonomous

You like to share, for instance by making your colleagues aware of good security practices and by supporting your proposals with realistic examples

You want to join a challenging technical environment: AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, Terraform, Juniper… and you want to learn

Great verbal and written communication skills in French and English

EliteCyber represents is client specialized in Software defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI)They are looking for a new security engineer to join its security practice.A lot is still to do so you definitely won't work in silo and you'll be free to work on very various topics of your choice and nothing will be "forbidden"!It could tings such as code reviews, penetration testing, risk assessments, incident management, network security.You'll be frequently in discussion with the product managers, internal security and new revenue-generatingReporting to the Security Lead, your role will be to:Contribute to the organisation's cyber securityBuild and develop a security expertisePossess the technical products of the security portfolioYou will be perfect for this role if …More information:This position can be filled in the office in the center of Paris or in fully remote.

Salaire : 50k€-70k€ (doe)

Date annonce : 20/05/2021

Date de debut : 20/05/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...