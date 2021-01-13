Security Engineer
EliteCyber represents a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.
My client operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs.
They deliver mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 137 countries.
Their actually in a middle of big digital transformation projects such as Cloud migration and many more to come for next year.
Within the Product & Technology direction, reporting to the CISO, the Security Engineer main objectives are:
- Protect IT systems against threats of all nature
- Resolve potential security incidents and participate in investigations
- Be the expert and provide recommendations on how to defend our IT
- Identify and define security requirements, baselines and controls for both the existing environment and new developments in IT infrastructure
- Contribute to the preparation of Standard Operating Procedures covering incident Handling, Problem Management and Forensics Investigations
- Configure, monitor and troubleshoot security infrastructure devices and services such as SIEM, DLP or CASB
- Establishing disaster recovery procedures and conducting breach of security drills
- Identify opportunities for, and promote automation and new technical solutions and security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and improve efficiency
- Participate in evaluation and selection of products and security solutions, set the security requirements and coordinate or run POCs
- Coordinate and/or perform penetration tests, evaluate findings and drive mitigation
- Coordinate vulnerability assessments, evaluate findings and drive mitigation
- Provide reports for assessment findings, product evaluations, propositions for further system security enhancement
- Improve automation and security tools by light coding or scripting
- Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats
- Internal: IT Ops (Network Services, Projects, Integration, …), Product Lines, Local IT, Legal & Privacy...
- External: Cloud providers (AWS & Google), software and hardware suppliers, penetration testing providers, Security Operation Center provider, other outsourcing companies
- AWS & Google Cloud Platform
- Datacenters with 2 000 servers (AIX, Linux, Windows) - VMware - Citrix
- Google Suite
- Splunk
- Symantec (SEP, DLP, CASB)
- Ballabit / One Identity security bastion
- Rapid7
- Burp Suite
- Palo Alto, F5 BigIP with ASM
YOUR PROFILE
* Previous experience of 3 years on a similar job
* Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISSP-ISSEP, CEH is appreciated
* Education level / certificates: Engineer or equivalent level
* Languages: English fluent; French and Spanish are a plus
Computer skills
- Strong technical background
- Experience in crisis management
- Technical knowledge of network, databases and operating security systems
- Google's Office suite
Salaire : 55k€-70k€ (selon profil)
Date annonce : 13/01/2021
Date de debut : 13/01/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
