Security Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Protect IT systems against threats of all nature

Resolve potential security incidents and participate in investigations

Be the expert and provide recommendations on how to defend our IT

Identify and define security requirements, baselines and controls for both the existing environment and new developments in IT infrastructure

Contribute to the preparation of Standard Operating Procedures covering incident Handling, Problem Management and Forensics Investigations

Configure, monitor and troubleshoot security infrastructure devices and services such as SIEM, DLP or CASB

Establishing disaster recovery procedures and conducting breach of security drills

Identify opportunities for, and promote automation and new technical solutions and security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and improve efficiency

Participate in evaluation and selection of products and security solutions, set the security requirements and coordinate or run POCs

Coordinate and/or perform penetration tests, evaluate findings and drive mitigation

Coordinate vulnerability assessments, evaluate findings and drive mitigation

Provide reports for assessment findings, product evaluations, propositions for further system security enhancement

Improve automation and security tools by light coding or scripting

Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats

Internal: IT Ops (Network Services, Projects, Integration, …), Product Lines, Local IT, Legal & Privacy...

External: Cloud providers (AWS & Google), software and hardware suppliers, penetration testing providers, Security Operation Center provider, other outsourcing companies

AWS & Google Cloud Platform

Datacenters with 2 000 servers (AIX, Linux, Windows) - VMware - Citrix

Google Suite

Splunk

Symantec (SEP, DLP, CASB)

Ballabit / One Identity security bastion

Rapid7

Burp Suite

Palo Alto, F5 BigIP with ASM

Strong technical background

Experience in crisis management

Technical knowledge of network, databases and operating security systems

Google's Office suite

EliteCyber represents a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.My client operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs.They deliver mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 137 countries.Their actually in a middle of big digital transformation projects such as Cloud migration and many more to come for next year.Within the Product & Technology direction, reporting to the CISO, the Security Engineer main objectives are:YOURS RESPONSABILITIESINTERNAL AND EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPSTECHNICAL ENVIRONMENTYOUR PROFILE* Previous experience of 3 years on a similar job* Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISSP-ISSEP, CEH is appreciated* Education level / certificates: Engineer or equivalent level* Languages: English fluent; French and Spanish are a plus

Salaire : 55k€-70k€ (selon profil)

Date annonce : 13/01/2021

Date de debut : 13/01/2021

