Security Developer
novembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
Come on board and be part of something big ! Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various ran...
Come on board and be part of something big !
Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various range of products.
A Tech company turned to innovation, progress, and ready to challenge everything. They know to keep their ego at the doors and keep their minds open to create a safe environment where ideas and data-driven culture thrive.
What You'll Do
ROLE BASED IN Grenoble -
Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various range of products.
A Tech company turned to innovation, progress, and ready to challenge everything. They know to keep their ego at the doors and keep their minds open to create a safe environment where ideas and data-driven culture thrive.
What You'll Do
- Act as a contributing team member of the Security Team to support and develop our security platforms
- Be a member of the Security Task Force to support security detection and response activities
- Act as a creative security problem solver to support security risk management with agile solutions
- Contribute to the future as a hands-on security developer engaging the tech functions
- Provide energy and knowledge to our team to strengthen our capabilities and skills
- At least five years working as a security developer in an international high-paced and agile environment
- Solid working experience on security topics and processes in a complex technology environment
- Practical experience developing and working on security solutions (e.g security event/incident management, vulnerability management, etc) and processes (Vulnerabilities scanner, WAS, WAF, etc.);
- DevOps and automation skills (CI/CD, Chef, Ansible, Puppet, etc.), and as a bonus, in a large infrastructure, where design ready for scaling is not an option
- Familiarity with System Security, Container Security, API Security, Cloud providers Security (AWS, Azure, etc.)
- Fluent in Python, Java, Scala, or C# languages and related tooling (Git, Gradle or Maven, Jenkins, etc.);
- Implementation knowledge of open-source security solutions in dynamic complex technology environments;
- Having previous experience related to pen-testing / bug bounty / ethical hacking is a plus.
ROLE BASED IN Grenoble -
Salaire : 55k€-75k€ (doe)
Date annonce : 09/11/2021
Date de debut : 09/11/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
