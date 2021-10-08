Security Developer

octobre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Act as a contributing team member of the Security Team to support and develop our security platforms

Be a member of the Security Task Force to support security detection and response activities

Act as a creative security problem solver to support security risk management with agile solutions

Contribute to the future as a hands-on security developer engaging the tech functions

Provide energy and knowledge to our team to strengthen our capabilities and skills

At least five years working as a security developer in an international high-paced and agile environment

Solid working experience on security topics and processes in a complex technology environment

Practical experience developing and working on security solutions (e.g security event/incident management, vulnerability management, etc) and processes (Vulnerabilities scanner, WAS, WAF, etc.);

DevOps and automation skills (CI/CD, Chef, Ansible, Puppet, etc.), and as a bonus, in a large infrastructure, where design ready for scaling is not an option

Familiarity with System Security, Container Security, API Security, Cloud providers Security (AWS, Azure, etc.)

Fluent in Python, Java, Scala, or C# languages and related tooling (Git, Gradle or Maven, Jenkins, etc.);

Implementation knowledge of open-source security solutions in dynamic complex technology environments;

Having previous experience related to pen-testing / bug bounty / ethical hacking is a plus.

Salaire : 55k€-75k€ (doe)

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...