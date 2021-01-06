Rechercher
Security Architect - End User

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber is looking a Senior Security Architect for one of its end customers based in Rhône-Alpes, France. 

Your playground: worldwide, clients and international projects allowing you to be always on the latest innovative and technological topics with budgets that allow you to advance your ideas and expertise with confidence!

They have the reputation of being very demanding on the technical level (because their team is already positioned on a very good level of expertise), so you have to have a good heart but if you are yourself an ace then it is clearly an environment in which you will find respondents and in which you will thrive!
  
Responsibilities
  • - Validate security in the design of IT solutions in all areas (business applications, R&D, manufacturing, IT infrastructure)
  • - When security gaps are identified in IT solutions (existing or proposed), recommend improvements and help resolve these gaps with the solution and the technical architects
  • - Improve the security principles of the architecture, the models and the associated tools used by the architects, according to the evolution of technology, the evolution of security threats and the needs of the company
  • - Participate in the selection, design and construction of security solutions, within the framework of “security engineering” activities.
  
Profile
  • - At least 3 years of experience in a similar job
  • - Solid technical experience on Architect roles: definition, design and conception of security solutions
  • - Broad knowledge of all aspects of information security, from infrastructure to application such as: o Security of the network, the operating system and the middleware, o Security of the Windows infrastructure from AD to the endpoint.
  • - Operational English required (international context)
  • - Good knowledge of security standards (ISO 2700x, NIST, SANS, SABSA…)
  
Salaire : DOE

Date annonce : 06/01/2021

Date de debut : 06/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


