Secure I.T. Environments Announces Completion of Data Centre Works for Top 10 Retailer

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd has announced the completion of a data centre floor plan redesign and build project, creating a new technology lab, and two UPS upgrades, for a Top 10 UK retailer.

The initial project involved reducing the size of an existing modular data centre, and creating a new technology lab that could be using for testing technology innovations the retailer planned to deploy. Splitting the data centre meant redesigning lighting, structured cabling, fire suppression, air conditioning, new flooring, and environmental monitoring systems. A new fire rated modular panel wall was installed to separate the existing data centre, forming the new lab room and storage facility. Some hardware was decommissioned, but wherever feasible existing infrastructure was redeployed where it met the energy efficiency requirements of the project.

All aspects of the new lab area were undertaken by Secure I.T. Environments, including the extension of structured cabling, lighting and AHU circuits, as well as fitting out with new bespoke lab workstations, new carpet tiled floor, fire protection and integrity testing.

In addition to the data centre redesign, Secure I.T. Environments undertook, two different UPS upgrades, aimed at helping the head office meet its commitments to carbon neutrality over the coming decade. The first UPS project, which took place in a live environment, involved replacing two 275kVA Eaton UPS systems with Riello 42kVA N+1 MPW CBC 130 MultiPower Combo Cabinet UPS and batteries modules. Old equipment was disposed of in accordance with ISO14001 Standards, and repairs were made to floor, given the new solution required a much smaller footprint.

The second, smaller UPS upgrade, included the installation of new dual input power supplies and output cabling from an existing bypass panel to the new UPS. This also took place in a live environment.