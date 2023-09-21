Sectigo and Kite Distribution Partner to deliver Digital Trust to UK Organisations

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo® and digital certificates and Kite, a distributor of cybersecurity technologies to the UK channel, have announced a partnership to help organisations in the UK establish and retain digital trust with Sectigo’s best-in-class certificate lifecycle management platform.

The partnership strengthens Sectigo’s ongoing collaboration, in which Kite Distribution brings its technical and commercial expertise in the UK cybersecurity market, together with Sectigo’s leading Certificate Lifecycle Management platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager.

The shift towards certificates with shorter durations poses a significant and expensive challenge for organisations of all sizes. In February 2023, Google unveiled in its "Moving Forward, Together" plan its aim to shorten the maximum allowed validity of public certificates from 398 days down to 90 days, representing a 77% reduction in maximum term, and resulting in a need for five times the number of digital certificates to be managed.

As organisations approach a period dominated by these short-duration certificates and with a rising need for cryptographic services, the urgency for automated digital certificate management has never been more acute.