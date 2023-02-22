Second edition of the Cyber Days, March 2 and 3, in Charbonnière-les-Bains: "THE" meeting place for companies around the challenges of cybersecurity

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Digital League, Clusir, ADIRA, ENE and Minalogic, with the support of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and in partnership with the Campus Région du numérique, are organizing the second edition of the Cyber Days on March 2 and 3 at the Campus Région du numérique in Charbonnière-les-Bains. During these two days, professionals, actors of the digital transformation and companies of all sizes and all sectors are invited to exchange around good practices and cybersecurity issues through thematic workshops, plenary sessions, keynotes and round tables.

The cyber awareness meeting in Auvergne Rhône-Alpes

At a time when digital attacks are multiplying and making the headlines,

raising awareness, training and supporting companies is essential. The

Cyber Days are therefore intended to be the meeting place for

understanding, preparing, acting and recovering from this phenomenon

that has affected 40% of SMEs, VSEs and medium-sized companies

in France last year, according to a study by the National Agency for

Information Systems Security (ANSSI).

The 2022 edition brought together more than 400 companies and

cybersecurity players who came to share their experiences, learn from

each other’s best practices and participate in keynotes and various

thematic workshops.

A new edition focused on innovation, management and people in

cybersecurity

On the program of the two days organized on March 2 and 3, 2023, from

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 18 conferences and workshops will explore a

wide range of topics and testimonials. Among the highlights:

– How do government services protect our organizations?

– Overview of cybersecurity (legal and cyber)

– The human element in cybersecurity

– Cyber crisis management

– Research and innovation as defenses against new cyber threats

– Round table: feedback from client companies, targets of attacks, it

does not happen only to others!

The 2023 event program is available on the Cyber Days website.

About Digital League:

Digital League is the cluster of digital industry companies in

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

About ENE:

ENE - Entreprises et numérique is the organization serving the digital

transformation of companies in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region.

About Clusir:

Clusir Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is the club for Information Security in the

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region.

About ADIRA:

ADIRA is the association for Digital and IT in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Region.

About Minalogic:

Minalogic is the competitiveness cluster for digital technologies in

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

With the support of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region:

