Salvador Technologies Raises $6M

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Salvador Technologies announced that it has secured $6m in funding. Salvador Technologies’ investment round was led by Pico Venture Partners with participation from existing investors, such as Pitango VC and Sarona Partners, who continue to play an essential role in shaping the company.

Salvador Technologies has built its market-leading cyber-attack recovery platform with its patented security failover technology to prevent downtime damage and ensure ongoing operational continuity for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). With the average downtime period after a cyber-attack being up to three weeks and leading to the majority of direct and indirect damages, Salvador Technologies’ platform bypasses standard recovery protocols and allows critical infrastructure operators and industrial enterprises to recover from attacks and any malfunction within only 30 seconds.

Salvador Technologies was founded in 2020 by Alex Yevtushenko (CEO) and Oleg Vusiker (CTO), two childhood friends and innovation enthusiasts with vast experience in cybersecurity.

The company’s rapidly expanding customer base includes multi-national manufacturing corporations in the chemical, food, automotive and aerospace industries as well as critical infrastructure organizations, such as national maritime ports, healthcare centers, water and energy providers in multiple geographies.

“Salvador solves a tremendous problem in the underserved OT cybersecurity market,” said Tal Yatsiv, General Partner at Pico Venture Partners. “The company’s innovative solution acts as an insurance policy for organizations, eliminating risk by ensuring an immediate full recovery following an attack or a system malfunction."